Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety

Learn how to provide compassionate assistance to individuals facing anxiety. Discover effective strategies, from active listening to offering reassurance, to be a source of comfort and understanding.

Supporting someone with anxiety requires empathy, patience, and understanding. Remember that comforting someone with anxiety is an ongoing process. It's essential to adapt your approach based on their needs and preferences. Your presence, empathy, and understanding can make a significant positive impact on their journey towards managing anxiety. If their anxiety is severe or impacting their daily life, encourage them to seek professional help for tailored support.

Here are six effective ways to comfort and assist someone experiencing anxiety:

1. Active Listening

Create a safe and non-judgmental space for them to express their feelings. Listen attentively without interrupting, and validate their emotions. Encourage them to share their thoughts, worries, and fears without fear of being dismissed.

2. Show Empathy

Let them know you understand their struggles. Offer phrases like, "I'm here for you," or "I can imagine how tough this is for you." Avoid belittling their feelings or telling them to "just relax."

3. Be Non-Judgmental

Understand that anxiety isn't a choice; it's a mental health challenge. Refrain from offering simplistic solutions or telling them to "snap out of it." Accept their emotions and offer your support.

4. Offer Reassurance

Reassure them that their feelings are valid and that you'll be there for them. Remind them of their strengths and past successes in managing anxiety. Your support can boost their confidence.

5. Practice Calming Techniques

Gently suggest techniques like deep breathing, mindfulness, or grounding exercises. You can do these together, making them feel less alone in their struggle.

6. Encourage Professional Help

If their anxiety is severe or persistent, gently suggest seeking help from a mental health professional. Offer to assist them in finding a therapist or counselor who specializes in anxiety treatment.

In addition to these steps, remember the following do's and don'ts when comforting someone with anxiety:

Do's:

Offer your presence without pressuring them to talk.

Respect their need for space if they're not ready to open up.

Educate yourself about anxiety to better understand their experiences.

Offer distractions like engaging in their favorite hobbies or activities.

Respect their boundaries and preferences.

Check in on them regularly to show your ongoing support.

Don'ts:

Don't trivialize their anxiety or tell them to "get over it."

Avoid comparing their situation to someone else's.

Don't pressure them to do something they're uncomfortable with.

Avoid offering unsolicited advice or quick fixes.

Don't minimize their feelings or tell them they're being irrational.

Refrain from making promises you can't keep (e.g., guaranteeing everything will be okay).