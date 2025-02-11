Ectopic Pregnancy: Silent threat every woman should know about

Ectopic pregnancies, where a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, are a rising concern and a leading cause of maternal death. Understanding risk factors like PID, IUD use, abdominal surgery, hormonal preparations, age, and reproductive history is crucial for early detection and treatment.

Published: Feb 11, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tubes. Such a condition might turn out to be fatal, as these cases can be very dangerous if the matter is not addressed. Modern-day occurrences of ectopic pregnancies appear to have risen over the last few decades, and as such have contributed to the percentage of maternal death cases around the globe. 

Some Causes of Ectopic Pregnancy There are different causes underlying the increase in the rates of ectopic pregnancies, hence: 

PID-or-Pelvic-Inflammatory-Disease: The history of PID is the risk factor of ectopic pregnancy which changes the natural mode of implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus, resulting in the inflammatory state and scarring of the Fallopian Tube. Henceforth, in these few cases, the incidence is much higher than the fertilized egg will implant in the tube.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Device Use: Some of the studies show that there is a higher risk of ectopic pregnancy among women who use it.

History of Abdominal Surgery: It was found to be a greater risk factor under the previous abdominal and pelvic surgical procedures of women. Owing to a prior operative history, reproductive surgical interventions might give rise to adhesions leading to restricted movement or damage to other organs thus allowing the developing embryo to implant itself in one of these organs. 

Hormonal Preparations: To say the hormones, delay the movement of the egg along with the fallopian tubes. On the one hand, there have been instances of cases where hormonal contraceptives for example the progestin-only pills.

Age and Reproductive History: Women who are in their late 20s or beyond are at a higher risk for ectopic pregnancies. Women with fertility issues and those who have previously had an ectopic pregnancy can have a higher risk of developing repeat cases.

Effect on Maternal Health: A leading cause of maternal death. The mortality rate is calculated to be in the range of 2-4 per 1000 cases, and up to 6-10% of all maternal deaths can be ascribed to this pathology. The advancing embryo can also rupture the tube resulting a massive internal bleeding or shock and death in extreme cases.

There has been a rising rate of ectopic pregnancies, and this is a major issue to address. Women should have a substantial understanding of risk factors. Any symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, abnormal bleeding, or dizziness should compel initial care. Timely detection and treatment save lives and improve reproductive health outcomes

-This article is authored by  Dr. Shruthi Kalagara, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Sarjapur, Bangalore 
 

