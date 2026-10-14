People are facing a lot of confusion about the exact date of Maha Ashtami this year. Is it on October 18 or 19? The Ashtami tithi is falling on two days according to the Hindu calendar. But as per the Uday Tithi rule, we will celebrate Maha Ashtami on October 19. Read on to know the exact timings for Anjali and Kumari Puja.

Durga Puja: This year, everyone is having a big confusion about the exact date of Durga Puja Maha Ashtami. Some people are saying Ashtami is on October 18, while others are claiming it is on October 19. This confusion is happening because the Ashtami tithi is staying for two days this time. But what is the final decision according to the Hindu calendar and Uday Tithi? Let us find out the details.

As per the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami tithi this year is starting on October 18, Saturday at 8:27 AM. It is ending on October 19, Sunday at 10:51 AM. According to the scriptures, the tithi that is present during sunrise is considered the Uday Tithi for that day. Following this rule, the Ashtami tithi is present on the morning of October 19. Therefore, the main Maha Ashtami puja, Anjali, and Kumari Puja will be celebrated on October 19, Monday.

Significance of Maha Ashtami:

Out of the five days of Durga Puja, Maha Ashtami is considered the most sacred and powerful day. Usually, the Kumari Puja ritual takes place on the Ashtami tithi of Sharadiya Navratri. People believe that Goddess Durga took the Chamunda form on this day to kill Mahishasura. There is also a tradition of worshipping Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, on this day. Goddess Mahagauri is the symbol of peace, knowledge, and prosperity.

Apart from this, the Sandhi Puja takes place at the exact junction of the Ashtami and Navami tithis. This is one of the most important and secret rituals of Durga Puja. It is believed that the Goddess killed Chanda and Munda during this exact junction time. That is why this puja has immense significance.

Auspicious timings for Kumari Puja and Anjali:

Astrologers have fixed three highly auspicious timings for Kumari Puja and Anjali. Devotees can offer their Anjali during these time slots according to their convenience.

1. Brahma Muhurat: From 4:52 AM to 5:40 AM in the morning. Doing puja during this time brings the maximum blessings, people believe. For those who want to avoid the crowd and offer Anjali in peace, this time is perfect.

2. Amrit Kaal: From 7:28 AM to 9:16 AM in the morning. This is the most popular and auspicious time for offering Anjali. Most pandals organize the Anjali during this time only.

3. Abhijit Muhurat: From 11:49 AM to 12:34 PM in the afternoon. According to the scriptures, any auspicious work done during this time becomes successful. So, you can offer Anjali during this moment as well.