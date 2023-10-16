Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Durga Puja 2023: Birth of Goddess to aid victory of Good over Evil

    Durga Puja 2023: Explore the captivating mythological tale of Goddess Durga's birth in our Durga Puja 2023 article. Delve into the divine story and the significance of this revered festival

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Durga Puja, one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrates the awe-inspiring Goddess Durga's divine birth. This year, Durga Puja 2023 promises to be a grand spectacle as we delve into the captivating mythological story of the Goddess's inception. Rooted in ancient Hindu lore, the tale of Durga's birth is a fascinating narrative that reverberates through the ages, filling hearts with devotion and reverence.

    Mythological Tale of Durga's Birth:

    The story of Goddess Durga's birth is a testament to the divine power and strength that women possess. According to Hindu mythology, it all began with the malevolent demon king Mahishasura, who had acquired immense power through penance and blessings. Armed with this newfound strength, Mahishasura unleashed a reign of terror, subduing the heavens and the Earth, leading the gods to despair.

    In their desperation, the gods combined their powers and channeled their energy into creating the ultimate warrior, Durga. Each god contributed a portion of their divine essence, resulting in a goddess of unparalleled beauty and strength. Her form was a sight to behold, with multiple arms carrying an array of powerful weapons, symbolizing her supreme prowess.

    Durga's creation was a testament to the unity of the divine, an embodiment of feminine energy and power. As the embodiment of Shakti, the divine feminine force, she was endowed with unwavering courage and determination. Riding into battle atop a fierce lion, Durga confronted Mahishasura in a legendary battle that raged for nine days and nights.

    The battle symbolizes the eternal struggle between good and evil, light and darkness, and the victory of righteousness over malevolence. On the tenth day, Durga vanquished the demon, restoring peace and balance to the universe. This victorious moment marks the pinnacle of Durga Puja, celebrated with immense fervor and devotion across India.

    ALSO READ: Navratri 2023: 10 lesser-known temples in India that come alive during the festival

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:54 PM IST
