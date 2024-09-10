Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs

    To avoid work-from-home job scams, ensure company legitimacy, seek reviews, avoid fees, verify job details, and research contact information.

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    As work-from-home opportunities surge across the country, so too does the risk of encountering job scams and fraud. Ensuring the authenticity of a job offer and the legitimacy of a company is crucial to avoiding scams. Here are five essential tips to help you verify the validity of work-from-home job offers and protect yourself from fraud:

    Verify Company Legitimacy
    Start by researching the company offering the job. Check their official website for professionalism and authenticity. Look for company reviews and ratings on various platforms to gauge their reputation. A legitimate company will have a well-established online presence and positive feedback from employees or clients.

    Be Cautious of Unsolicited Offers
    Exercise caution if you receive job offers without having applied for the position. Genuine companies typically follow a structured application process and do not send unsolicited job offers. Cross-check the offer on multiple job portals to ensure it’s listed and verify its authenticity through reputable sources.

    Avoid WFH Scams: 5 Tips to confirm genuine work-from-home jobs NTI

    Never Provide Personal or Financial Information
    Refrain from sharing personal or financial information, such as your address, bank details, or Social Security number, before confirming the legitimacy of the job offer. Scammers often ask for this information under the guise of verifying your identity, which can lead to serious security breaches.

    Use Secure Communication Channels
    Ensure you communicate through secure and trusted platforms. Verify that privacy settings are properly configured to protect your personal information. Avoid discussing sensitive details over unsecured or public channels.

    Ask Detailed Questions
    Don’t hesitate to inquire about the company and job role in detail. Ask for specific answers regarding job responsibilities, company policies, and the payment process. Legitimate employers will provide clear, detailed information and use recognized payment platforms for salary transactions—request written documentation to formalize the offer and policies.

    If you suspect a job offer is fraudulent, report it to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or call 1930 for assistance with online fraud. Protecting yourself from scams involves careful verification and cautious communication.

    ALSO READ: Why are there dark spots on the Moon? Understanding Lunar Maria and their formation


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC recruitment 2024; apply online for 11,558 vacancies RBA

    Railway Jobs: RRB NTPC recruitment 2024; apply online for 11,558 vacancies

    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper anr

    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam anr

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    Types of Government jobs explained: What are A, B, C and D Govt jobs? anr

    Types of Government jobs explained: What are A, B, C and D Govt jobs?

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply AJR

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Infosys to Adani Green Energy: Stocks to watch on September 10, 2024 RKK

    Infosys to Adani Green Energy: Stocks to watch on September 10, 2024

    Australia Man pours boiling coffee on 9-month-old, international manhunt launched as CCTV of suspect surfaces snt

    Australia: Man pours boiling coffee on 9-month-old, international manhunt launched as CCTV of suspect surfaces

    Jayam Ravi turns 44: A look at his $15 million net worth RKK

    Jayam Ravi turns 44: A look at his $15 million net worth

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer anr

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: 'CM is lying...' Victim's mother accuses Mamata of lying about compensation offer

    Check your daily horoscope: September 10, 2024 - Challenging day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 10, 2024 - Challenging day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon