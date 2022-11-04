Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does coconut water help in weight loss? Read

    Coconut water is rightly known as the wonder drink for the numerous health benefits that it boasts of. This refreshing drink is not only a thirst-quenching summer cooler but also helps with weight loss. Wondering how? Continue reading to know about it.

    Does coconut water help in weight loss? Read sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Are you tired of trying different diets for weight loss? Coconut water can be another option for you to shed those extra kilos. The cooling and flavourful nature drink is refreshing and helps you achieve a smaller waist. According to experts, Coconut water is the most hydrating drink to help burn fat.

    Low calories and carbs: Coconut water contains meagre calories, soothing and lightening your stomach. It can help digestion due to the coconut's potassium and bio enzymes. It has very low carbs yet makes you feel full for an extended period.

    No sugar rush: Coconut water has more minerals than fruit juice. Fruit juices lead to a sugar rush, whereas coconut water has low sugar. It has nutrients that can stabilise your electrolyte levels, helping with weight loss.

    Helps boost metabolism: Coconut water is highly rich in nutrients, potassium and enzymes that boost metabolism, helping you burn more calories. Since slow metabolism leads to slow digestion, which can cause obesity, coconut water can be the best option for healthy digestion.

    ​It helps with binge eating: Coconut water contains lauric acid, which can also help with binge eating. There is no fat in this water, allowing you to kick-start your day. Even though no carbs are present, it makes you feel full. Since it's high in potassium, it will help you flush more sodium out of your body, helping with weight loss.

    Why should you drink coconut water?  According to experts, it is better to have it early in the morning on an empty stomach. Apart from that, you can sip on coconut water three times a day to shed that extra fat. Overall, coconut water can boost your energy levels while helping you lose weight. It also improves kidney heart health and moderates your blood sugar levels.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day - adt

    Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day

    Daily Horoscope for November 4 2022 aries gemini virgo scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 4, 2022: Health of Aries, Gemini may be affected; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for November 4 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Cotten sanitary pads can be the solution for rashes and infections; find out why sur

    Cotten sanitary pads can be the solution for rashes and infections; find out why

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video sur

    Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico of 2020 Get Married: Shared a beautiful video

    Recent Stories

    Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day - adt

    Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day

    Daily Horoscope for November 4 2022 aries gemini virgo scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 4, 2022: Health of Aries, Gemini may be affected; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for November 4 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa celebrate Fatorda homecoming with 3-0 drubbing of Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa celebrate Fatorda homecoming with 3-0 drubbing of Jamshedpur FC

    Watch Python swallows deer in seconds; terrifying video leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Python swallows deer in seconds; terrifying video leaves netizens stunned

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon