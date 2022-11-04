Does coconut water help in weight loss? Read

Coconut water is rightly known as the wonder drink for the numerous health benefits that it boasts of. This refreshing drink is not only a thirst-quenching summer cooler but also helps with weight loss. Wondering how? Continue reading to know about it.

Are you tired of trying different diets for weight loss? Coconut water can be another option for you to shed those extra kilos. The cooling and flavourful nature drink is refreshing and helps you achieve a smaller waist. According to experts, Coconut water is the most hydrating drink to help burn fat.

Low calories and carbs: Coconut water contains meagre calories, soothing and lightening your stomach. It can help digestion due to the coconut's potassium and bio enzymes. It has very low carbs yet makes you feel full for an extended period.

​No sugar rush: Coconut water has more minerals than fruit juice. Fruit juices lead to a sugar rush, whereas coconut water has low sugar. It has nutrients that can stabilise your electrolyte levels, helping with weight loss.

Helps boost metabolism: Coconut water is highly rich in nutrients, potassium and enzymes that boost metabolism, helping you burn more calories. Since slow metabolism leads to slow digestion, which can cause obesity, coconut water can be the best option for healthy digestion.

​It helps with binge eating: Coconut water contains lauric acid, which can also help with binge eating. There is no fat in this water, allowing you to kick-start your day. Even though no carbs are present, it makes you feel full. Since it's high in potassium, it will help you flush more sodium out of your body, helping with weight loss.

Why should you drink coconut water? According to experts, it is better to have it early in the morning on an empty stomach. Apart from that, you can sip on coconut water three times a day to shed that extra fat. Overall, coconut water can boost your energy levels while helping you lose weight. It also improves kidney heart health and moderates your blood sugar levels.