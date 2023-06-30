Do you know the benefits of rice water? Check HERE

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rice water offers a wide range of benefits for health and beauty. Rich in nutrients, it can aid in digestion, provide hydration and energy, promote skin health, enhance hair care, and possess anti-inflammatory properties.
     

    Rice water, the liquid left over after boiling or soaking rice, has been utilized for its numerous benefits in various cultures for centuries. Packed with nutrients, rice water offers several advantages for both health and beauty. Here are some of the key benefits of rice water:

    1. Nutrient-rich: Rice water contains a variety of essential nutrients such as vitamins (B1, B2, B6), minerals (calcium, potassium, magnesium), and antioxidants. These nutrients contribute to overall health and well-being.

    2. Digestive health: Rice water can help soothe digestive issues such as diarrhea, nausea, and stomach ailments. Its mild and easily digestible nature makes it a suitable remedy for individuals with sensitive stomachs.

    3. Hydration and energy: Drinking rice water can provide hydration and a quick energy boost due to its carbohydrate content. It can be particularly beneficial for athletes or those needing a quick energy source.

    4. Skin benefits: Rice water has been traditionally used in skincare for its soothing and nourishing properties. It can help calm irritated skin, reduce redness, and promote a more even complexion. Rice water can also be used as a facial cleanser or toner to remove impurities and tighten pores.

    5. Hair care: Rice water is known for its positive effects on hair. It can improve hair strength, shine, and manageability. Regular use of rice water as a hair rinse or conditioner may contribute to healthier hair growth and reduce hair breakage.

    6. Anti-inflammatory properties: Rice water contains substances with anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate skin irritation, itching, and inflammation caused by conditions like eczema or dermatitis.

    7. Sunburn relief: Applying rice water topically to sunburned skin can provide a soothing effect, reducing redness and discomfort.

    8. Rice water for infants: Rice water is often recommended as a gentle first food for infants. It's easy digestibility and mild flavor make it suitable for introducing solid foods to babies.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
