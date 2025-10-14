Celebrate Diwali 2025 with these 7 traditional bhog recipes! From kheer and besan ladoos to modak and gulab jamun, discover step-by-step recipes for delicious Diwali prasad.

The palate of every devotee must savor the delicious bhog or prasad offered to deities and distributed among friends and relatives. Engulf your loved ones this Diwali 2025 with 7 traditional bhog recipes with ingredients and cooking methods.

Diwali 2025 Bhog Recipe:

1. Kheer (Rice Pudding)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup basmati rice

4 cups of milk

1/2 cup sugar

4-5 almonds, sliced

4-5 cashew nuts, chopped

A few saffron strands

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Instructions:

Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes.

Boil the milk in a heavy-bottomed pan and add rice.

Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the rice has softened.

Add sugar, cardamom, saffron, almonds, and cashews.

Simmer for 5 minutes and serve warm as prasad.

2. Besan Ladoo

Ingredients:

2 cups gram flour (besan)

1 cup ghee

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts

Steps:

Heat the ghee in a thick pan and roast the besan on low flame until it turns light golden and aromatic.

Take off the heat, cool for a while, and add in the sugar and cardamom powder.

Shape the mixture into round ladoos and garnish with nuts.

3. Modak

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup jaggery

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp ghee

Steps:

Mix grated coconut and jaggery in a pan, cooking until jaggery melts. Add cardamom powder.

Steam the rice flour dough with a little ghee and warm water.

Form small balls of dough, fill with the coconut-jaggery mixture fold into modaks. Steam for 10 minutes.

4. Puran Poli

Ingredients:

1 cup chana dal

1/2 cup jaggery

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 cup wheat flour

2 tbsp ghee

Steps:

Boil chana dal until soft, drain, and mash.

Cook dal with jaggery and cardamom until it thickens.

Knead the wheat flour with water into a smooth dough.

Roll out the dough, fill with dal mixture, and fry on hot tawa with ghee till golden brown.

5. Gulab Jamun

Ingredients:

1 cup khoya (mawa)

1/4 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Ghee for frying

Rose water few drops

Steps:

Prepare a soft dough using khoya and flour.

Make small balls.

Heat ghee and shallow fry the balls till golden over medium heat.

To prepare the syrup, boil sugar and water, adding rose water, then soak fried balls in it for 30 minutes.

6. Coconut Barfi

Ingredients:

2 cups grated coconut

1 cup condensed milk

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Nuts to sprinkle on top

Steps:

Mix grated coconut and condensed milk in a thick-bottomed pan.

Cook on low flame till the mixture thickens.

Add cardamom powder, spread on a greased plate, and sprinkle nuts on top.

Allow to set, cut into squares, and serve.

7. Churma Ladoo

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 cup ghee

1/2 cup jaggery

1/4 cup chopped nuts

Steps:

Roast wheat flour in ghee in small flame until golden.

Crush jaggery and mix with the flour.

Shape the mixture into round ladoos and garnish with nuts.

These 7 traditional bhog recipes will lend true character and flavor into your Diwali 2025 celebration. Each recipe bears with it a cultural significance and spreads joy-not only to the deity-but also to the family, rendering your festival feast unforgettable.