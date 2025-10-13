Celebrate the Festival of Lights with flavor and joy! These 7 quick and easy Diwali 2025 recipes bring together traditional taste and modern simplicity , perfect for making your festive celebrations both delicious and Effortless.

Best days of the Festival of Lights, Diwali 2025, where you can favour yourself with homemade sweets and treats that add bliss and warmth to your celebration. Whether time is short or you appreciate easy cooking during a festival, here are 7 easy Diwali recipes that embody its rich tradition and taste.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

7 Must-Try Recipes For Festival That Are Quick, Easy:

1. Besan Ladoo (Gram Flour Sweetmeat)

Ingredients:

2 cups gram flour (besan)

1 cup ghee

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

Roast besan in ghee slowly until it attains the golden color and aroma; let it cool slightly and mix in the sugar.

Shape into small round laddoos and be garnished with nuts.

Storage: Store in an airtight container.

Duration: 2 weeks.

2. Crispy Aloo Tikki (Potato Patties)

Ingredients:

4 boiled potatoes

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

1 tsp chili powder, ½ tsp cumin powder

Salt, chopped coriander, and green chili to taste

Steps:

Mash boiled potatoes and mix all ingredients well.

Shape into small patties.

Shallow fry in oil, turning until both sides are golden brown, Drain on absorbent paper.

Serve with: Mint chutney or tamarind sauce.

3. Paneer Butter Masala (Cottage Cheese Punila in a Creamy Gravy)

Ingredients:

200g paneer cubes

2 onions, 2 tomatoes pureed

1 tbsp butter, 2 tbsp cream

Spices: garam masala, red chilly powder, salt

Processing:

Fry onion-tomato paste with spices until it is thick.

Add butter, cream, and paneer cubes.

Simmer for 5–7 minutes and serve hot.

Best served with: Naan, paratha, or jeera rice.

4. Nankhatai (Indian Short Bread Cookies)

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup ghee

½ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp rava (semolina), pinch of baking soda

Procedure:

Knead all ingredients into soft dough.

Shape it into small rounds, and place them on a baking tray.

Bake it at 180°C for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.

Tip for Classic Flavor: Adding cardamom powder creates wonderful aroma.

5. Dahi Bhalla (Urad Lentil Dodas in Yoghurt)

Ingredients:

1 cup urad dal (soaked)

2 cups curd, tamarind chutney, spices, salt

Steps:

Grind dal to smooth batter and fry small vadas. Soak those in warm water for 10 minutes, then squeeze gently.

Serve curd, with chutneys, and spices on top.

Garnish: coriander, cumin powder, and pomegranate seeds

6. Coconut Rice (Light Festival Rice)

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked rice

½ cup grated coconut

1 tbsp oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, cashews.

Method:

Heat oil, and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and cashews.

Add grated coconut to it and sauté lightly.

Mix in rice and stir for 2-3 minutes.

Serve with: Pickle or papad for South Indian touch.

7. Gulab Jamun (Sweet Milk Dumpling)

Ingredients:

1 cup milk powder

2 tbsp ghee, 2 tbsp flour, milk as required

Sugar syrup (1 cup sugar + 1 cup water + cardamom)

Steps:

Make a soft dough with all ingredients combined together.

Shape into balls and fry in deep-low flame.

Soak in warm sugar syrup for at least 30 minutes.

Tip: Add saffron strands to syrup for extra flavor.