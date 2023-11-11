Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Diwali 2023: Perfect gemstone as per your zodiac sign

    For generations, gemstones have been used in numerous cultural and spiritual rituals. While the scientific efficiency of gemstones in influencing one's life is debatable, they frequently play important roles in various aspects.

    Diwali 2023: Perfect gemstone as per your zodiac sign RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    The belief that specific gemstones are associated with each zodiac sign is rooted in astrology and traditional practices. Here's a general guide on which gemstones are often associated with each zodiac sign.

    Aries (March 21 - April 19)

    Gemstone: Diamond or bloodstone
    Properties: Diamonds symbolize strength and courage, while bloodstones are believed to enhance energy and vitality.

    Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

    Gemstone: Emerald or rose quartz
    Properties: Emeralds are associated with love and abundance, while rose quartz represents love and emotional healing.

    Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

    Gemstone: Agate or Pearl
    Properties: Agate is believed to enhance communication, and pearls symbolize purity and wisdom.

    Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

    Gemstone: Moonstone or ruby
    Properties: Moonstones are associated with intuition and emotional balance, while rubies symbolize passion and protection.

    Leo (July 23 - August 22)

    Gemstone: Peridot or carnelian
    Properties: Peridot is believed to bring success and prosperity, while carmelian is associated with courage and motivation.

    Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

    Gemstone: Sapphire or amazonite
    Properties: Sapphires symbolize wisdom and loyalty, while amazonite is thought to enhance communication and creativity.

    Libra (September 23 - October 22)

    Gemstone: Opal or Lapis Lazuli
    Properties: Opals are associated with love and passion, while lapis lazuli is believed to bring harmony and balance.

    Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

    Gemstone: Topaz or Malachite
    Properties: Topaz is believed to bring strength and protection, while malachite is associated with transformation and healing.

    Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

    Gemstone: Turquoise or blue topaz
    Properties: Turquoise is believed to bring good fortune and protection, while blue topaz symbolizes communication and self-expression.

    Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

    Gemstone: Garnet or Onyx
    Properties: Garnets are associated with strength and protection, while onyx is believed to bring stability and grounding.

    Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

    Gemstone: Amethyst or aquamarine
    Properties: Amethysts are associated with intuition and clarity, while aquamarine symbolizes courage and communication.

    Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

    Gemstone: Aquamarine or moonstone
    Properties: Aquamarine is believed to enhance creativity and intuition, while moonstones are associated with emotional balance and harmony.

    It's important to note that these associations are based on tradition and beliefs rather than scientific evidence. If you're interested in using gemstones for their perceived properties, it's recommended to choose stones that resonate with you. Additionally, consulting with a gemologist or experienced practitioner can provide more personalized guidance.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhoti Diwali 2023 Puja: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and other key details RBA

    Chhoti Diwali 2023 Puja: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and other key details

    Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes: Here are some messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status for Naraka Chaturdashi RBA

    Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes: Messages, Images, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status for Naraka Chaturdashi

    Numerology Prediction for November 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo

    Diwali 2023: Perfect online real money games to play this festival season RBA

    Diwali 2023: Perfect online real money games to play this festival season

    Recent Stories

    Chhoti Diwali 2023 Puja: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and other key details RBA

    Chhoti Diwali 2023 Puja: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and other key details

    Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes: Here are some messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status for Naraka Chaturdashi RBA

    Happy Chhoti Diwali 2023 wishes: Messages, Images, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes and status for Naraka Chaturdashi

    Numerology Prediction for November 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for November 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for November 11, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China snt

    US-India strike deal to co-produce Stryker: Deciphering the armoured vehicle's potential in countering China

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon