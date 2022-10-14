Diwali 2022: Ways to not just cover, but nourish grey hair this festive season

Within a week, the grey roots begin to peak. You may treat grey hair at home at your convenience with the quick and simple remedies we've provided. Here are some amazing products to use to hide your grey hair this Diwali

We are all getting ready to see friends and family because it is the holiday season. We are getting ready for the holidays as the gift-buying season is full. However, our skin care and hair care routines suffer because we are so busy these days that we barely have time to breathe.

While the skin may be treated at a salon, problems with the hair are more frequent. Today, the majority of us experience premature ageing. Within a week, the grey roots begin to peak. You may treat grey hair at home at your convenience with the quick and simple remedies we've provided.





Surya Brasil EcoSilver range:

This brand is known for being vegan and uses only organic and natural ingredients from Brazilian rainforests like Jaborandi, Copaíba, Guarana, Cumaru, Açaí and Powder Oils of Olive and Coconut and Ayurvedic herbs. The EcoSilver range is specially formulated for those who love to flaunt their greys with an appealing salt-and-pepper look. It neutralises yellow tones of grey hair while nourishing and strengthening them. When the EcoSilver Toning shampoo, conditioner and hair masks are used together, it reactivates the silvery gloss and shine.

L'Oréal Paris Root Rescue Hair Color

This lightweight gel-consistency hair colour is better than cream, doesn’t drip, and can be applied easily. It comes with a bristle-shaped applicator that makes it precise and easy to target the hard-to-reach strands and roots. It covers perfectly and does not leave any area. Once you mix the solution, apply it within 15 minutes, otherwise, it will not be effective. It gives quick results, with perfect coverage, at your convenience.

Shahnaz Husain Hair Touch-Up Plus

Shahnaz Husain’s products are much loved by skincare and haircare experts as well as users. This Hair Touch Up stick is enriched with natural oils that can instantly cover grey hair with a single application. It is perfect for covering the grey roots between the two appointments at the salon. The effect lasts only till you shampoo your hair. Thus it is a quick fix solution for times when you really don’t have any time.

Color Wow Root Cover Up

This root touch-up applicator is available in powder compact form. The USP of the product is that it not just covers grey hair, but also gives the illusion of a fuller hairline. It goes perfectly well when you want to tie a high and sleek pony, as it covers the patches that appear a little less covered. It has zinc stearate as one of the important ingredients that ensure that the powder stays for a longer time.

Organic Indigo Powder

The Indigo powder by the brand Organic is perfect for those who want only black hair. This ingredient is widely available in India, but its benefits are hitherto unknown. It is usually applied in a two-step application process. First, you apply henna normally. This creates a layer on grey hair, making it easier for the indigo to cling on to, in the next step. You can apply indigo or mix it with henna, keep it on for 2 hours and rinse off. You will get great black hair, naturally.

