Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Divorce Mehendi Trends on social media; spark debate

    A new trend is taking social media by storm - divorce mehendi. Women are now applying henna designs related to divorce as a way to celebrate their separation, sparking mixed reactions from users.

    Divorce Mehendi Trends Spark Debate on Social Media
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Applying henna, considered an auspicious symbol of marriage, is a common practice during weddings. However, a new trend of 'divorce mehendi' is going viral on social media, leaving users astonished and questioning the extent of these celebrations. In recent times, celebrating divorce has become a trend, ranging from divorce photoshoots to now, divorce mehendi. Let's take a look at this viral mehendi...

    Divorce Mehendi Goes Viral on Social Media
    The page Jayshree Bridal Mehandi shared an Instagram video showcasing a mehendi design. The video depicts a woman getting a divorce-themed mehendi, starting with scissors cutting a wedding photograph. It further shows the scales of justice, a house broken into two, and the phrase 'Finally Divorced' written on the palm. This divorce mehendi is rapidly gaining traction on social media, garnering over 23,000 likes.

     

     

    Users React: Stop This Spectacle…

    While wedding mehendi and even mehendi for babies during traditional ceremonies are common, this divorce mehendi has left users baffled. Some commented, suggesting that if the woman was so happy, she should have gotten a permanent tattoo. Another user expressed disbelief, stating that this was the only thing left to be seen. One comment questioned the normalization of such trends, asking if it's easy to move on from someone with whom precious moments and love were shared. This isn't the first instance of divorce being celebrated in such a manner; a divorce photoshoot featuring a woman setting her wedding photo on fire also went viral earlier.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From today, apply for PAN card without Aadhaar Here's what else changes from October 1 AJR

    From today, apply for PAN card without Aadhaar – Here's what else changes from October 1

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration NTI

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day NTI

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply RTM

    Sunscreen side effects: 5 Things to know before you apply

    Say goodbye to hair problems: How to use salt for healthier hair RTM

    Say goodbye to hair problems: How to use salt for healthier hair

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon