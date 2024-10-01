Divorce Mehendi Trends on social media; spark debate

A new trend is taking social media by storm - divorce mehendi. Women are now applying henna designs related to divorce as a way to celebrate their separation, sparking mixed reactions from users.

Applying henna, considered an auspicious symbol of marriage, is a common practice during weddings. However, a new trend of 'divorce mehendi' is going viral on social media, leaving users astonished and questioning the extent of these celebrations. In recent times, celebrating divorce has become a trend, ranging from divorce photoshoots to now, divorce mehendi. Let's take a look at this viral mehendi...

Divorce Mehendi Goes Viral on Social Media

The page Jayshree Bridal Mehandi shared an Instagram video showcasing a mehendi design. The video depicts a woman getting a divorce-themed mehendi, starting with scissors cutting a wedding photograph. It further shows the scales of justice, a house broken into two, and the phrase 'Finally Divorced' written on the palm. This divorce mehendi is rapidly gaining traction on social media, garnering over 23,000 likes.

Users React: Stop This Spectacle…

While wedding mehendi and even mehendi for babies during traditional ceremonies are common, this divorce mehendi has left users baffled. Some commented, suggesting that if the woman was so happy, she should have gotten a permanent tattoo. Another user expressed disbelief, stating that this was the only thing left to be seen. One comment questioned the normalization of such trends, asking if it's easy to move on from someone with whom precious moments and love were shared. This isn't the first instance of divorce being celebrated in such a manner; a divorce photoshoot featuring a woman setting her wedding photo on fire also went viral earlier.

