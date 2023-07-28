Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diving into fitness: Why swimming should be in your fitness schedule

    Muscle toning, strength, and flexibility - this full-body engagement makes swimming the best partner of your fitness journey. Discover how swimming benefits your body in several ways.  by Leona Merlin Antony

    Diving into fitness: Why swimming should be in your fitness schedule LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Swimming is a terrific full-body workout that may completely change the way you approach your fitness regimen. It is much more than just a leisure activity. Explore the following details on why swimming is a great supplement to your exercise routine:

    1.         The High-Intensity from the Low-Impact

    Swimming is a low-impact activity that is easy on your joints while still giving you a tough workout. The resistance of the water on your muscles improves your strength and endurance. It is a good exercise choice for people who are healing from injuries or looking for a joint-friendly substitute to other forms of exercise because of its buoyancy.

     

    2.         The Ultimate Workout

    Swimming engages a variety of muscles simultaneously, unlike certain activities that primarily target specific muscle groups, ensuring a balanced and useful workout. Your upper body moves you forward while your bottom body stabilizes and supports you as you float through the water.

    3.         Your Heart Health

    Your heart pumps blood more effectively as you maintain a constant swimming pace, improving blood supply to your muscles and important organs. Regular swimming workouts can lower blood pressure, enhance circulation, and minimize the risk of cardiovascular diseases, all of which lead to healthier hearts.

     

    4.         A Psychological Therapy

    Swimming in the pool can be calming and stress-relieving. The regular motion and the relaxing effects of the water together encourage relaxation and alleviate anxiety. Swimming causes the production of endorphins, which uplifts your mood, makes you feel happy, reduces stress, and improve your mental health.

    ALSO READ: 5 popular Dry Snacks to elevate your Monsoons

    5.         Improves Flexibility and improves range of motion

    Your body is supported by the buoyancy of the water, enabling you to move more freely and gently stretch your muscles. Regular swimming can increase your range of motion and flexibility, which is good for your joints and prevents stiffness. The dynamic movements improve joint mobility and aid in releasing tight muscles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Alex McCauley (@mccaulmefit)

     

    6.         Cross-training

    Swimming is a great addition to many sports and fitness regimens, whether you're an experienced competitor or just starting out. It makes a great cross-training option, offering active rehabilitation for tired muscles and assisting in avoiding injuries.

    ALSO READ: Skincare: 5 ways how Lemon Zest is bounty for your Skin

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon LMA

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon

    World Hepatitis Day: All you need to know about this infection RBA

    World Hepatitis Day: All you need to know about this infection

    Gems from oceans: How sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids LMA

    Gems from oceans: How sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids

    Daily Horoscope for July 28 2023 aries gemini virgo leo libra cancer scorpio capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 28, 2023: Difficult day for Gemini, Libra; good day for Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for July 28 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    At G20 climate meet, PM Modi sets ambitious net zero target; showcases India's green initiatives AJR

    At G20 climate meet, PM Modi sets ambitious net zero target; showcases India's green initiatives

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets RBA

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon LMA

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon

    Stapled Visa Row: India withdraws from World University Games in China

    Stapled Visa Row: India withdraws from World University Games in China

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites RBA

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon