Digital detoxing is not avoiding technology entirely but in moderation Small sustainable changes can encourage improved mental health and better quality of life Harmony between online and offline activities encourages a positive mental state

Excessive screen exposure can lead to stress, anxiety, and insomnia Digital detox helps to balance technology and mental health Small steps in everyday life can bring a significant change in mental health

6 essential dos and don'ts in Digital Detox:

Set Screen Time Boundaries

Establish daily limits for phone and computer use Use screen time monitoring apps to monitor digital use Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain

Don't Check Your Phone in the Morning

Stress levels increase with morning social media scrolling Instead of checking notifications, start the day with stretching or meditation A healthy morning habit sets the tone for the rest of the day

Take Periodic Device Breaks

Non-stop screen time leads to mental fatigue Take a step outside in the cool air or quickly exercise in your body Use the Pomodoro technique to manage work and play effectively

Reduce Screen Time for Relaxation

Watching television or scrolling social media one hour prior to sleep places the brain in an overexcited mode Choose non-digital relaxation methods like reading listening to music or mindfulness A device-free sleeping pattern improves sleeping quality

Prioritize Face-to-Face Communication

Schedule real-life social interactions with family and friends Engage in offline activities that foster connection and interaction Build connections through meaningful conversation and experience

Don't Let Technology Replace Human Connection

Excessive use of social media creates a feeling of loneliness Avoid using hours scrolling in place of true engagement Make online interactions supplement real-life relationships and not replace them

Create a Tech-Free Zone at Home

Designate spaces in the home where screens are not allowed Implement a no-phone policy at the dinner table for increased social bonding Designate bedrooms as screen-free to improve sleep hygiene

Turn Off Non-Essential Notifications

Ongoing notifications disrupt focus and encourage worry Set phones to Do Not Disturb mode when engaging in important activities or relaxation time Check messages at intervals instead of responding immediately

Participate in Offline Hobbies

Participate in creative and physical activities which are not screen-based Activities like painting gardening journaling or music can be done Join community or group clubs to establish quality relationships

Avoid Overconsumption of Digital Content

Restrict viewing of negative news and viral sensations Minimize doom-scrolling which negatively impacts mental health Maintain an equal proportion for information intake and entertainment

Practice Mindfulness and Self-Care

Practice meditation breathing deep and journaling to mirror on self Set up good sleeping hydration and exercising as a habit routine to provide mental well-being Make deliberate decisions to move back from screens and indulge in the value of wellness