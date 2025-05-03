Step away from technology to reconnect with yourself, learn new skills, and establish confidence in ways extended screen time typically forbids.

We are generally addicted to the screens, scrolling blankly on social media, and comparing ourselves with others in today's hyper-connected world. Digital detox, a conscious disconnection from technology, can refresh your mind, boost focus, and enhance self-esteem. Here are seven self-transformational activities to be indulged in during your time off from technology.

7 things to do during tech free phase:

1. Meditation and Mindfulness

Move away from perpetual beeps and tune in to your feelings and thoughts. Meditation makes you less stressed, more knowledgeable about yourself, and more confident by making you attuned to yourself.

2. Exercise

Exercise is scientifically proven to make confidence. Yoga, run, lift weights – anything, essentially. – and benefits will accrue in due course: endorphins, good posture, and an ego inflated.

3. Gain a New Skill or Take Up a New Hobby

Use your screen-free time to learn a new skill—painting, cooking, learning the guitar, or even gardening. Learning a skill establishes a sense of accomplishment and confidence.

4. Build Face-to-Face Social Relationships

Instead of text messaging, socialize with friends and family members face-to-face. Good conversations and deep social relationships enhance social confidence as well as emotional well-being.

5. Read Uplifting Books

Reading self-help books or autobiographies of successful individuals can inspire and provide insight into confidence-building methods.

6. Set Small Goals and Achieve Them

Break larger aspirations into smaller, manageable goals. Completion of these tasks in the absence of digital distractions builds self-discipline and boosts confidence.

7. Practice Gratitude and Positive Affirmations

Record things you are grateful for and repeat daily affirmations. This simple habit brainwashes your mind to focus on positives instead of fears.