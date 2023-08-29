Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dietary Fibre to Heart Health: 5 incredible benefits of consuming Bread

    Bread is a staple food in many cultures and comes in various forms. While its nutritional value can vary depending on the type of bread, here are five health benefits associated with consuming bread as part of a balanced diet.

    Bread, especially wholemeal, is an important source of dietary fibre that helps to keep our digestive system healthy, helps control blood sugar and cholesterol levels and makes us feel fuller for longer. Bread is especially rich in complex carbohydrates (55 g/100 g on average). It also contains protein, B-group vitamins and minerals such as phosphorus and zinc. In many countries, bread hardly contains any fats (except some sandwich breads, buns and other toasts). Also, Bread can be beneficial to gut health because of the array of fibres, vitamins, and minerals that are found in certain breads.

    Here are 5 incredible health benefits of eating Bread:

    1. Source of Carbohydrates:

    Bread is an excellent source of carbohydrates, which are the body's primary energy source. The complex carbohydrates found in whole-grain bread provide a steady release of energy, helping to maintain blood sugar levels.

    2. Dietary Fibre:

    Whole-grain bread, in particular, is rich in dietary fibre. Fibre aids digestion, promotes bowel regularity, and can help prevent constipation. It also contributes to a feeling of fullness, which can assist in weight management.

    3. Nutrient Content:

    Bread, especially whole-grain varieties, contains essential nutrients such as B vitamins (including folate, thiamine, and niacin), minerals like iron, magnesium, and selenium, and various phytonutrients. These nutrients play vital roles in overall health, including red blood cell formation and immune system support.

    4. Heart Health:

    Whole-grain bread, due to its fibre content, may help lower the risk of heart disease by reducing levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol in the blood. Additionally, some whole-grain bread contains seeds (like flax or chia), which provide heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

    5. Weight Management:

    Bread can be a part of a balanced diet for weight management. The fibre and protein content in bread can help control appetite, making it easier to manage portion sizes and reduce overall calorie intake.

