Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms

    Early detection is critical for effective therapy. It should be noted that non-cancerous illnesses can also cause these symptoms, however if you encounter any of the following, you should seek medical attention:

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Prostate cancer, the second most common cancer in men, usually shows up around age 67. In India, it affects 6.3 in 100,000 people. Risk factors include age, smoking, inactivity, infections, and family history. Early stages may show no symptoms, but seniors may experience urinary issues, blood in urine/semen, back pain, and appetite/weight loss. 

    Early detection is crucial for successful treatment. Note that these symptoms can also be linked to non-cancerous conditions, but if you experience any of the following, it's wise to consult a healthcare professional:

    Urinary Changes: Keep an eye on changes in your urinary habits. Difficulty starting or stopping urine flow, weak stream, frequent urination (especially at night), or a sudden urgency to urinate can be signs of prostate issues.

    Pain or Discomfort: Any pain or discomfort in the pelvic area, lower back, hips, or thighs should not be ignored. Prostate cancer can sometimes cause pain or pressure in these regions.

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms RBA

    Blood in Urine or Semen: Blood in urine or semen can be alarming. While it may be due to various reasons, including infections, it's essential to rule out prostate cancer, especially if this occurs persistently.

    Erectile Dysfunction: Difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection could be linked to prostate issues. Addressing this concern is essential, as it may indicate an underlying problem.

    Unexplained Weight Loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss, though not exclusive to prostate issues, could be associated with advanced stages of prostate cancer. If you experience this along with other symptoms, seek medical advice promptly.

    Remember, these symptoms don't guarantee prostate cancer but signal a need for medical attention. Diagnosis involves tests like PSA and ultrasound, confirmed by a biopsy. 

    Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms RBA

    Treatment varies: surgery for local cases, hormone therapy or chemotherapy for advanced stages, often with bone mineral supplements. Regular urologist check-ups are crucial. It's essential to see your doctor regularly and communicate openly. If you notice persistent changes or have prostate health concerns, schedule an appointment with a urologist for a thorough evaluation and testing. Early detection enhances treatment success chances and positive outcomes. Regular monitoring and open communication with your healthcare provider are key to maintaining prostate health.

    -        Dr. Sanman Gowda, Consultant Urology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Hindi Day 2024 wishes, quotes, to share on Hindi Diwas RBA

    World Hindi Day 2024 wishes, quotes, to share on Hindi Diwas

    Daily Horoscope for January 10, 2024: Be careful Gemini, Leo; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 10, 2024: Be careful Gemini, Leo; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for January 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Pongal 2024: Know date, time, significance and more of this harvest festival RBA

    Pongal 2024: Know date, time, significance and more of this harvest festival

    Alarming study finds 240,000 plastic fragments in a 1-litre water bottle, unveiling hidden health risks snt

    Alarming study finds 240,000 plastic fragments in a 1-litre water bottle, unveiling hidden health risks

    Recent Stories

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa vkp

    'Loved my son a lot': Suchana Seth confesses to murdering 4-year-old child in Goa

    cricket Shakib al Hasan uncertain about leading Bangladesh in the future osf

    Shakib al Hasan uncertain about leading Bangladesh in the future

    Pomegranates to Apricots: 7 iron-rich fruits to fight Anaemia naturally ATG EAI

    Pomegranates to Apricots: 7 iron-rich fruits to fight Anaemia naturally

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification rkn

    Kerala: In a first, Kozhikode Govt Medical College receives National MusQan certification

    Ayodhya Ram temple to get 2,400 kg bell from UP's Etah AJR

    Ayodhya Ram temple to get 2,400 kg bell from UP's Etah

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon