Detecting Prostate Cancer: What to look for in early symptoms

Prostate cancer, the second most common cancer in men, usually shows up around age 67. In India, it affects 6.3 in 100,000 people. Risk factors include age, smoking, inactivity, infections, and family history. Early stages may show no symptoms, but seniors may experience urinary issues, blood in urine/semen, back pain, and appetite/weight loss.

Early detection is crucial for successful treatment. Note that these symptoms can also be linked to non-cancerous conditions, but if you experience any of the following, it's wise to consult a healthcare professional:

Urinary Changes: Keep an eye on changes in your urinary habits. Difficulty starting or stopping urine flow, weak stream, frequent urination (especially at night), or a sudden urgency to urinate can be signs of prostate issues.

Pain or Discomfort: Any pain or discomfort in the pelvic area, lower back, hips, or thighs should not be ignored. Prostate cancer can sometimes cause pain or pressure in these regions.

Blood in Urine or Semen: Blood in urine or semen can be alarming. While it may be due to various reasons, including infections, it's essential to rule out prostate cancer, especially if this occurs persistently.

Erectile Dysfunction: Difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection could be linked to prostate issues. Addressing this concern is essential, as it may indicate an underlying problem.

Unexplained Weight Loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss, though not exclusive to prostate issues, could be associated with advanced stages of prostate cancer. If you experience this along with other symptoms, seek medical advice promptly.

Remember, these symptoms don't guarantee prostate cancer but signal a need for medical attention. Diagnosis involves tests like PSA and ultrasound, confirmed by a biopsy.

Treatment varies: surgery for local cases, hormone therapy or chemotherapy for advanced stages, often with bone mineral supplements. Regular urologist check-ups are crucial. It's essential to see your doctor regularly and communicate openly. If you notice persistent changes or have prostate health concerns, schedule an appointment with a urologist for a thorough evaluation and testing. Early detection enhances treatment success chances and positive outcomes. Regular monitoring and open communication with your healthcare provider are key to maintaining prostate health.

- Dr. Sanman Gowda, Consultant Urology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore