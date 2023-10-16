Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities

    Navratri is a time for devotion and indulgence in special, fasting-friendly dishes. Sabudana Kheer is a delightful dessert that perfectly complements the festive spirit.

    Delicious Navratri recipe: Creamy Sabudana Kheer for fasting and festivities
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    Navratri, a Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion, is a time for fasting and offering prayers to Goddess Durga. Fasting during Navratri is not only a religious practice but also an opportunity to savor delicious, special dishes that are prepared for this occasion. One such delightful and creamy treat is Sabudana Kheer. Made from tapioca pearls, this kheer is a perfect dessert to enjoy during the festive season. Here's a simple and mouthwatering Sabudana Kheer recipe for Navratri 2023.

    Ingredients:

    • 1/2 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)
    • 1 liter milk
    • 1/2 cup sugar
    • 4-5 green cardamom pods
    • A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
    • Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, and pistachios)
    • Ghee (clarified butter)

    Also read: Navratri 2023: 7 quick, easy steps to make Sabudana Khichdi at home

    Instructions:

    1. Rinse the Sabudana:

      • Wash the sabudana under running water until the water runs clear.
      • Soak the rinsed sabudana in enough water for about 3-4 hours or until they become soft.
      • After soaking, drain the water completely.

    2. Boil the Milk:

      • In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom.

    3. Add Sabudana:

      • Once the milk comes to a boil, add the drained sabudana to it.

    4. Cook Sabudana:

      • Simmer and cook the sabudana in the milk on low to medium heat. Stir frequently to avoid lumps and sticking.
      • Cook until the sabudana turns transparent and soft. This may take around 20-25 minutes.

    5. Add Sugar and Flavor:

      • Add sugar to the mixture and stir well. Allow it to dissolve completely.
      • Crush the green cardamom pods to release their flavor and add them to the kheer.
      • Optionally, add a pinch of saffron strands for a beautiful color and aroma.

    6. Garnish:

      • In a separate small pan, heat a little ghee and roast the chopped nuts until they turn golden.
      • Add these roasted nuts to the kheer and mix well.

    7. Serve:

      • Let the Sabudana Kheer cool down to room temperature.
      • You can serve it warm or chilled, as per your preference.

    Enjoy the creamy and delicious Sabudana Kheer as a delightful Navratri dessert!

    Navratri is a time for devotion and indulgence in special, fasting-friendly dishes. Sabudana Kheer is a delightful dessert that perfectly complements the festive spirit. With its creamy texture and the goodness of tapioca pearls, this kheer is a must-try during Navratri 2023. Prepare this delicious recipe to add a sweet touch to your Navratri celebrations.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
