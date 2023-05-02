Daily Horoscope for May 2, 2023: Be careful Gemini, Cancer; good day for Libra

Aries:

Ganesha says today you can get relief from any dilemma and restlessness that has been going on for some time. Spending some time in spiritual and religious activities will make you positive. Do not ignore any phone call as there may be an important notification. Do not share your personal plan with any unknown person. Do not take interest in any illegal work. Because of that you may get into some trouble. Due to your carelessness, something important may be lost.

Taurus:

Ganesha says daily routine will be good as work is completed according to one's mind. A positive outcome of the decision may come up for important plans related to finance. Youths should get whatever employment opportunity they get. There may be a dispute with a sibling or a close relative regarding a family issue. Bring in someone experienced. Instead of anger and aggression, try to find a solution calmly. Business activities may remain normal.

Gemini:

Ganesha says you will have a special contribution in social activities. Helping someone in their difficult times can bring you happiness. There will be interaction with friends and relatives and the relationship may become sweet. Be more careful while planning to buy a vehicle or property at this time. There may be concern about any problem of children. A big expense may also come up. The situation in business may continue as before. You will not be able to give proper attention to the family due to overwork.

Cancer:

Ganesha says the work which you were trying for some time now; today you can get good results related to it. Decent time will also be spent in work related to family supervision or reformation. Don't get angry and impulsive because something doesn't work according to your mind. Try to keep your word calmly and patiently. Don't live in fantasy and face reality. There is no possibility of improvement in business activities at present. Harmony can be maintained in husband-wife relationship.

Leo:

Ganesha says time will pass normally. But respect for your relationship will strengthen each other's relationship. You can prove to be the best guardian in front of children. The needs of the family members will also be taken care of. There may be some kind of mistake in the works related to investment. So check properly before taking any such step. Helping a neighbour in their difficult times will give you comfort. It is necessary to use new technology in marketing related tasks.

Virgo:

Ganesha says the day will pass normally. The support of family members can help you to make a decision when there is any kind of dilemma. Heed the advice and guidance of the elders of the household. Also spend some time in self-reflection. You can harm yourself by getting emotional. It is also necessary to be a little pragmatic and selfish. While helping others, take care of your own safety. Don't let negative thoughts dominate you. The troubles that were going on in the field of work for some time, today there is a possibility of some improvement.

Libra:

Ganesha says today you will experience a positive level in life. A meeting with someone special will also bring about a proper change in your mindset. Try to maintain good financial and family status. Do not reveal your important things to anyone. While taking any action related to land or property, be careful that it does not spoil the relationship. Students should also pay attention to their studies. Daily income can be quite good. But don't take any important decision in any new work for now.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says getting auspicious notice from a relative can make the environment pleasant. Some religious activities can also be completed. Any of your work can be completed through the blessings and guidance of the elder members of the house. Don't get into a dispute with your neighbours about anything. Solve the problem calmly. Suddenly some expenses may come up due to which the budget may go bad. There are chances of good profit in any work today.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says your faith towards religious and spiritual activities will increase. There will also be a surprising positive change in your outlook. Try to resolve an ongoing dispute with a relative, surely you will be successful. Do not expect too much from others, but it is right to have faith in your work ability and aptitude. You can often do your own harm by getting carried away by emotions. So try to understand the activities related to life in a practical way. There are chances of few changes in business today.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. You will try to find the solution too many problems related to your life by yourself and will be successful. You will also maintain sweet relations with your friends and relatives even though the work is more. An unpleasant event can have a negative impact on your mind. Spend some time in meditation too, it will bring positivity. Students and youth should not be careless with career by falling into wrong activities. There may be a slowdown in business activities.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says there is a fair chance that any matter regarding inherited property will be resolved. Any plan related to change of location can also be discussed. Act on the advice of a close friend. You may get proper advice. Keep social relations sweet too. Taking interest in any inappropriate work can create a humiliating situation. Do not invest money in risky activities. Business activities will need to be evaluated more seriously.

Pisces:

Ganesha says today you will be able to take an important decision. Time is favourable to invest somewhere. Seek advice and guidance from an experienced person before undertaking any related work. Keep your temper when faced with any problem. Don't reveal anything important to anyone while being carried away by emotions. Otherwise someone can take advantage of your talk. The time will be very beneficial from the business point of view both for a meeting with someone special and their advice. Family atmosphere can be happy.