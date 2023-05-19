Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for May 19, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for May 19, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for May 19 2023 Gemini Sagittarius Aquarius Virgo Cancer Leo Libra gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 19, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Aries
    Ganesha says     today you will be full of positive energy, which is likely to keep you happy at work. Your stress-free attitude will help you to stay healthy. You may work as a leader at the
    office today. Good things will start falling in your lap in the days to come. Your new business venture might not bring expected gains, which will make you upset but if you will work on it
    you will be able to make a profit. You may feel tired today due to lots of work. You will miss some promising opportunities in your career.

    Taurus
    Ganesha says     today, you will feel more energetic and excited. Your focus on the goal will be very clear. An emotional relationship with your partner is likely to be improved, which will
    maintain peace. Today is not a good day to do investment. You may face some people who will irritate you with their harsh nature. You'll need to be calm today. You will be busy the
    whole day working which may upset your partner. You may find your soulmate with the help of your friends or your sibling. You are advised to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner today.

    Gemini
    Ganesha says     today your day will be excellent. Your boss will be cooperative today. You are likely to get promoted for your constant hard work. You may plan for a family trip. You are
    advised to be careful while signing important documents. Due to over-excitement, you may make silly mistakes. If you are giving any exam you';ll need to be focused and work, as it will not be so easy. You and your partner should avoid discussing family matters. You and Your partner will have a great peaceful day.

    Cancer
    Ganesha says     today you will meet your school friend which will mesmerize you of your past days. You will be so happy today. You may get a new project to work on. You may have
    financial gain today. If you are going to invest in property avoid it today. You may face some loss in the share market. You and your partner may face some misunderstandings. Today you and your partner may have a fight or misunderstanding, don't get angry, solve it with your calmness. And you should let your partner feel comfortable with you and feel safe.

    Leo
    Ganesha says     your day will start on a great note. You may win a lottery ticket today. You may plan to go on a trip abroad. Your partner may get into an argument with you. You may hurt your partner unknowingly and unwillingly. Avoid investing in property today. You may hurt your partner today, which will upset them. Your love and care towards your partner may help to fall everything back into place. Today you may take some time from work to take your partner out on dinner. You may get new opportunities at work today.

    Virgo
    Ganesha says     today your enthusiasm will be at its peak and you will try to do new things at work. You will have good communication with your colleague, which will make you learn new things. Today you will have to keep strict control over your rebellious nature or it could harm your interest. On the relationship front, your love for your partner will deepen. You may take a firm decision regarding marriage. If you are single, you may start an exciting relationship with someone you adore.

    Libra
    Ganesha says     today you will find lots of transformation, which will give you more time to relax and channelize your positive energies in the right direction. It is the perfect time to start planning for the future. You are likely to get good results in exams. You may have a conflict with your family today. You'll need to make a serious effort to restore peace in the homely atmosphere. You will enjoy your day with your partner today. You may find a suitable and understanding partner very soon.

    Scorpio
    Ganesha says     this day will be extremely auspicious for you. You will be in a good space as far as professionals and personal success are concerned. Peace and harmony will make good
    progress in all areas of your life. Today you may face health problems. You'll need to drive slowly today. A family member may need your help today. If you have given any exam, you
    may likely get a less good result. You and your partner may go through a challenging phase. You'll need to resolve the matters at the outset, else things may go out of hand.

    Sagittarius
    Ganesha says     today your level of happiness will make solid progress in areas of concern. You will enter into a new phase of life today. This phase will push you to do hard work and make
    you competitive. You should not put good friends at risk today with your unilateral decision. You are advised to not travel today to any place. Today you will have a great time with your
    partner. You may take your partner to a fancy restaurant. You may tie a knot soon with someone whom you have loved for a long time.

    Capricorn
    Ganesha says     today you will be blessed with Midas touch. You will witness lots of success today. Your hard work will impress your boss. Today you are likely to show interest in spiritual activities. You may have some conflict with your family today by having a past conversation, issues will be aggravated if left unresolved. You and your partner will have a nice day together. You may have nice communication with your partner, which will make you feel wonderful. You may find your soulmate today.

    Aquarius
    Ganesha says     today your day will be very promising. Your communication skill will be able to impress everyone around you. Today you will be in a sociable mood, ready to network with
    those who can help professionally and personally. Today is not a good day to buy any vehicles or new things. Today you should avoid driving. Today you should avoid taking someone's suggestion for investing in money. Today you are likely to pay attention to your partner's needs throughout the day. Today you may meet an interesting personality, whowill leave a  good impression on you.

    Pisces
    Ganesha says     today you will lead the project at work. You may begin new tasks and show lots of spontaneity in executing them. Today you plan a trip with your friends. You'll face lots of challenges at your home, if you get weak you may lose it. Family problems may cause disturbance in work. Your financial condition will be good today. You and your partner will have an interesting day. You'll take care of each other and will understand each other in any circumstances today. This will make your relationship strong. You will have good financial condition today.

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
