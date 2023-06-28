Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for June 28, 2023: Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Cancer, Sagittarius

    As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says     the misunderstanding that has been going on in the family for some time will be removed from your moderation today. Due to which the family atmosphere will become
    normal. Also, home renovation work is expected to begin. Dispute can happen with a close person. Avoid using harsh and abusive language. Trusting others too much can be detrimental to you. At present there is no hope of profit in trade. Treat your spouse positively and cooperatively. Health will be good.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says     economic situation will be good today. It will be fruitful for you to seek the advice of a father or a father. Receiving any good news from children will relieve stress. Laziness can stop some of your work. Keep your physical capacity strong. Disagreements can arise with a close friend. You will not be able to spend more time at your workplace due to family commitments. Home atmosphere will be pleasant.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says     confidence in your ability and talent will create beneficial conditions for you. The hidden talent within you will now be revealed which will increase your respect in the home and society. Sometimes a lot of things can go wrong because of your ego. At the same time, misunderstandings may arise in the minds of a few. Believe in your abilities today. There will be a shopping program related to the comforts of home. Do not consume cold items.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says     beneficial conditions are happening this afternoon. You are going to get some kind of benefit from some senior person in the family. Respect the elders of the house. Expenses will increase today. It will also be a source of income. No need to worry too much. Even a friend can make things worse. Postpone today's activities and marketing activities. The tenderness and sweetness of your nature will improve the love relationship. You will be in good health today.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says     long overdue tasks are likely to be completed today. Keep your focus on your work at this time. Work related to inherited property can also be completed easily. Feeling a
    little stressed due to discomfort which will affect your work ability. There may be a disagreement with an employee in the workplace. It will be good for you to seek the advice of your spouse in any work. There will be a complaint of pain in the lower part of the abdomen.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says     today we can have a few important conversations with the brothers. A few future plans will also be completed today. Control your temper and thoughts. There will be
    no negative status regarding your honour. Deal with every work bill in the transaction. Husband and wife have respect for each other, the relationship will be sweet. Stress can lead to low self-esteem.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says     plan and outline before doing any work today. Only then start working. An interview with someone important will prove to be beneficial for you. Interference of a relative can cause some stress in the family. At this point you will not pay attention to what other people are saying. Government employees today may receive some good news related to the job. Marriage will be sweet. You will experience a decrease in physical energy and experience fatigue.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says     working with the mind instead of sentimentality. You will be able to make better decisions about your actions. Students will also have the opportunity to complete their project. Saying a few negative things today can lead to controversy. Be cooperative with children. You have to make all the decisions in partnership related business. Tell your partner everything you know. Keep checking your blood pressure.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says     your decisive cooperation in disputes with relatives will resolve the situation and also increase your respect in the society. You can forget about any important paper of
    the house. At this point you have to handle everything properly. Expenses can be a nuisance. Negative behaviour of employees can harass you. Your constant anger can cause stress in marriage. You will experience some discomfort related to the liver.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says     if you are planning to change your home today, talk about it seriously. Re-relations with the mama party can lead to some kind of controversy. It is better to control your temper. The work at the place of business will continue to run smoothly. Love relationships will get the approval of family members. Panic will be experienced due to acidity and heat.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says     today will be your important contribution in keeping the home environment positive. Any ongoing problem related to children will also be solved today. Expenses will be higher than expected. Focus more on the economic situation. Maintain patience at this time. There was a plan to start a new business. Think about it seriously. Family atmosphere will be well maintained. You will feel tired due to heat.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says     the blessings of the elders of the house and the cooperation of the members will provide an atmosphere of fortune for you. Respect their feelings at this time. Sometimes the desire to achieve more and haste towards work can prove to be detrimental to you. Opportunity will be available in business today with media contacts. Entertainment with friends and family and meeting friends will bring happiness. Keep the immune system strong.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
