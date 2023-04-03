Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for April 3, 2023: Beneficial day for Pisces, Sagittarius; be careful on family front Leo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for April 3, 2023. Continue reading and share with your friends.
     

    Daily Horoscope for April 3 2023 Pisces Capricorn Leo Libra Virgo Scorpio Aries Taurus gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 1:30 AM IST

    Aries: 
    Ganesha says if any information is obtained through contact, it will prove beneficial for you. Children will get peace and relief from solving their career related problems. Control your  emotions in any situation and do any work carefully. Take special care not to waste money in useless work. Start any kind of work in business. You will get results according to your hard  work. Your meeting with a big official or politician will benefit you.  

    Taurus 
    Ganesha says today you will have the blessings and affection of the elders in the house. Any demanding work related plans can be made. You will see the results in the work that you are working hard. There may be a quarrel with a friend. Keep your budget in mind while shopping or else there may be problems. Focus more on public dealing and media related activities.  Maintain proper behaviour while talking to officers and employees in the office, otherwise some work may be stopped.  

    Gemini: 
    Ganesha says if there is any confusion today, consulting an experienced person will give a definite solution. Also spend some time in a religious place in search of peace. Today will be  a good day for students. Laziness and self-confidence in any work may cause problems. So don't worry if there is no success in any project in the office. Give full attention to business  today. The work which you consider easy will be full of difficulties. Spend time with family along with work.  

    Cancer: 
    Ganesha says today will be a favourable day. The messy things in the house will start to be rearranged today. You will surely get proper advice today. There will be a happy atmosphere  in the house due to the movement of relatives. Take special care not to sour the relationship between brothers and sisters. It is necessary to monitor the activities of the children and the  time should be spent very carefully considering the environment. Before doing any deal related to property, check paper requirement.  

    Leo: 
    Ganesha says today you will get success by working according to what you have planned. Any conflict that has been going on in the mind for a long time will end. So you can stay positive and focus on your work. There may be a quarrel with the in-law party. Do not make any program today. It is good to overlook the small things. You may face competition in  business today. So opponents will try to break your morale.  

    Virgo: 
    Ganesha says you will get some knowledge from experienced people, which is beneficial for you. The family feud that has been going on for a long time may come to an end. Take any  decision with due consideration in the trouble that is going on regarding the land. Think before you go ahead with your plans. Anger and ego can worsen the situation. Business may  require more effort today. Today will be a good day for working people. There may be a quarrel between husband and wife today.  

    Libra: 
    Ganesha says you can get new information through media and contact sources, which can be beneficial for you. You can overcome any problem with your cleverness and intelligence.  Taking some time for yoga and meditation will also give you peace of mind. Stay away from arguments today. Otherwise you may face any kind of trouble. Focus on education and  career for today's youth. Today's business will be good. But there may be problems related to income tax, sales tax etc.  

    Scorpio 
    Ganesha says keep yourself emotionally strong. Helping the needy will bring you spiritual and mental peace. If you were trying to take a loan, today your problem can be solved. There  may suddenly be an argument with someone close to you. Instead of getting angry and impulsive in any situation, try to find a solution. There is a possibility of a big deal in land-building today. Disagreements going on in the office will be resolved today. 

    Sagittarius: 
    Ganesha says there will be some challenges today, but you will also find a solution. This is the right time to solve any problem at home. There will be some work related to the property.  The advice given by others can also prove to be wrong. Have faith in your work ability. Youth should keep their morale strong if any of their plans fail. Don't miss investing anywhere in business today. There may be difficulty in office work and work style. 

    Capricorn
    Ganesha says today will be mixed day. Leave laziness and organize your daily routine with full energy and confidence. Youngsters working hard for their goals will surely lead to success. It is very important to take care of the budget before doing any work, interfering in someone's work can lead to criticism and condemnation. There may be problems due to non-cooperation from employees. Office environment will be good. There will be proper relationship between husband and wife. Stay away from extramarital love affairs otherwise there may be problems in married life.  

    Aquarius: 
    Ganesha says relatives will arrive in the house and the ongoing complaints will also be removed, the relationship will be strengthened. You will try to improve the present by learning from  the mistakes of the past. Need to keep an eye on children's activities and company, take care of your belongings yourself. Instead of wasting time on useless things, give some time to your family and personal work. Daily income may increase. There may be good news regarding an important order.  

    Pisces: 
    Ganesha says with the guidance of senior members, you will be able to solve family problems that have been going on for some time with patience and restraint. Topics related to house  change can be discussed which will also be positive. Cut back on unnecessary expenses, a deteriorating budget can lead to problems. Respect the senior members of the household.  Don't  hurt yourself by being emotional. A small mistake in the office can lead to trouble. It would be better to seek help from higher authorities.  

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 1:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for April 3 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots RBA

    Summer health tip: Know 4 benefits of drinking water from clay pots

    What the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections RBA

    What's the difference between H3N2 and H1N1 viruses? Know symptoms and treatment of these viral infections

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for April 3 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 3, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 3 to April 9 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 3 to April 9, 2023

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Netizens roar as Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis show steers RCB past MI by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Netizens roar as Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis show steers RCB past MI by 8 wickets

    ISRO latest Reusable Launch Vehicle test is a significant milestone in space tourism

    ISRO's latest Reusable Launch Vehicle test is a significant milestone in space tourism

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon