Corn Chowder to Tomato: 5 popular and Comforting Soups in Monsoons

From Corn Chowder to Tomato Soup, These five popular soups will keep you warm, satisfied, and cosy during the monsoon season. So, grab a bowl, curl up, and indulge in the comforting goodness of these delightful soups.

When the raindrops tap on your windowpane, and a cool breeze whispers through the air, there's no better way to embrace the monsoon season than with a steaming bowl of soul-soothing soup. Get ready to embark on a tantalizing journey through a medley of flavours, as we unveil the top five popular soups that will transform rainy days into moments of pure bliss. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure as we unveil the top five popular soups that will make your taste buds dance with joy and your tummy cosy with delight.

Here are the 5 popular soups that are must-haves in the monsoon season:

1. Tomato Soup:

A classic favourite, tomato soup is a go-to option for monsoon evenings. The rich and velvety texture, coupled with the tanginess of tomatoes, creates a comforting and satisfying experience. Enjoy it with a side of grilled cheese for a truly blissful combination.

2. Corn Chowder:

Corn chowder is a creamy and hearty soup that brings together the sweetness of corn kernels with a savoury broth. This indulgent soup is perfect for monsoons, as it provides warmth and a burst of flavour. It's usually made with potatoes, onions, cream, and sometimes bacon for added richness.

3. Hot and Sour Soup:

This Chinese-inspired soup is a popular choice during monsoons. With its spicy and tangy flavours, it warms you up from the inside and helps combat the dampness of the season. Packed with vegetables, tofu, and a flavorful broth, hot and sour soup is both comforting and refreshing.

4. Lentil Soup:

Lentil soup, also known as dal soup, is a nourishing and protein-packed option for monsoons. Made with various types of lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices, this soup is not only delicious but also provides a comforting and filling meal. Pair it with some bread or rice for a wholesome experience.

5. Chicken Noodle Soup:

A timeless classic, chicken noodle soup is a favourite during the monsoon season. The combination of tender chicken, flavorful broth, and slurpy noodles makes it a comforting and satisfying choice. Packed with vegetables, herbs, and spices, this soup is known to provide warmth and soothe the soul.

