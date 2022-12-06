Conjunctivitis: What is Pink Eye? What are symptoms, causes and treatment? Stay safe

Conjunctivitis, aka Pink eye, can spread quickly from one person to another. For instance, there is a possibility that you may contract pink eye if someone with viral pink eye contacts their eye, then touches your hand, and you touch your eyes.

Conjunctivitis, sometimes called "pink eye," is an infection or swelling of your conjunctiva. This thin, transparent membrane covers the white area of your eye and sits over the inner surface of your eyelid. Your conjunctiva's blood vessels swell up when you get pink eye. This causes your eye to get red or pink, a characteristic of Conjunctivitis. There are a few distinct varieties of pink eye, and each has a unique set of signs and symptoms.

Long considered a monsoon disease, conjunctivitis incidence often increase in India during the rainy season. According to doctors, the extra moisture in the air promotes the longevity of germs. However, this year has seen a sharp increase in the incidence of the viral eye ailment, with Tamil Nadu reporting 150,000 cases of Conjunctivitis alone. This is due to the arrival of the northeast monsoon in the southern states.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva, the lubricating white portion of the eye. Conjunctivitis has a few frequent causes, most of which are bacterial or viral in origin. According to Dr. Aditya S. Chowti, senior consultant-internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, occasionally, persons might also contract it through an allergic response. According to reports, 100 persons on average per day are now seeking treatment for Conjunctivitis at Chennai's 10 eye care facilities, with 90% of cases being caused by adenovirus infection.

Conjunctivitis cases have been reported in large numbers in Bengaluru as well. Chowti continues, "Conjunctivitis may be quite infectious and is communicated by contact with an infected person, frequently through fluids in their eyes. When persons with the disease continually contact their eyes without washing their hands, it is one of the most prevalent methods for the sickness to spread.

As soon as questionable signs are discovered, doctors advise seeking an ophthalmologist's diagnosis. Redness, itchiness, and eye tears are typical symptoms. Around the eyes, there may also be discharge or crusting, according to Chowti. If a bacterial infection is found, the doctor may provide antibiotic eye drops once the diagnosis has been made. In most cases, viral Conjunctivitis goes away on its own. However, it's crucial to avoid wearing contact lenses during this period and to keep your eyes clean. To prevent the virus from spreading to other family members,

Eye health is frequently disregarded. However, taking a few simple precautions during the rainy season is crucial. The first measure, according to doctors, is to refrain from often touching your eyes, particularly if your hands haven't been well cleansed. Use lubricating eye drops if you are experiencing dry eyes. If children play in waterlogged or muddy regions or puddles, they must clean their eyes with antibacterial wipes immediately.

Pink eye signs

Pink eye can have a variety of distinct symptoms, but generally speaking, if you start to experience any of the following:

Reddish or pinkish eyes

An unpleasant sensation in your eyes

A wet or thick film that accumulates on your eyes at night, ocular irritation, and excessive amounts of tears

Types and causes

In general, there are three main types of pink eye:

infectious

allergic

chemical

Infectious Conjunctivitis

The infectious pink eye comes in a few different types

Bacterial

Viral

How easily can pink eye spread?

Pink eye caused by viruses and bacteria can spread quickly reliable Source. Pink eye can spread quickly from one person to another. For instance, there is a possibility that you may contract pink eye if someone with viral pink eye contacts their eye, then touches your hand, and you touch your eyes. Usually, a person with pink eye is infectious for as long as they are experiencing symptoms.