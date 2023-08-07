Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conditioner to Colour: 5 surprising benefits of using Henna on your Hair

    Using henna for hair helps reduce excessive hair fall and cures dandruff. It is also useful in accelerating hair growth and improving its texture. It also has immense medicinal value. Harnessing Nature's Goodness: 5 Remarkable Benefits of Using Henna on Your Hair. Henna, a natural dye derived from the henna plant, has been a staple in hair care for centuries. It is a rich colour and myriad benefits have made it a go-to solution for hair health.

    Conditioner to Colour: 5 surprising benefits of using Henna on your Hair vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Harnessing Nature's Goodness: 5 Remarkable Benefits of Using Henna on Your Hair. Henna, a natural dye derived from the henna plant, has been a staple in hair care for centuries. Its rich colour and myriad benefits have made it a go-to solution for hair health. Using henna for hair helps reduce excessive hair fall and cures dandruff. It is also useful in accelerating hair growth and improving its texture. It also has immense medicinal value. Revitalize Your Hair Naturally: Unveiling the 5 Incredible Benefits of Using Henna. When it comes to hair care, the power of nature often outshines chemical alternatives. Henna, a natural gift from the plant kingdom, has long been cherished for its remarkable effects on hair.

    Another secret of the henna leaves is their powerful ability to dye hair, skin, nails and fabric. While henna-stained palms (mehndi) might be the most ubiquitous form, henna hair dyes are becoming increasingly popular for their vibrant colours and volume-inducing formulas. Embrace the tradition of henna and experience its myriad benefits for your hair. Unlock the potential of this natural ingredient and discover the transformation it can bring to your hair's health and beauty.

    ALSO READ: 5 must-visit National Parks in India for Tiger sighting

    1. Natural Hair Color:

    Henna imparts a vibrant reddish-brown hue to the hair, offering a safe and natural alternative to chemical dyes.

    2. Strengthens and Conditions:

    The natural proteins in henna fortify the hair strands, making them stronger and less prone to breakage. It also imparts a smooth texture, enhancing manageability.

    3. Promotes Hair Growth:

    Henna stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, facilitating hair growth and reducing hair fall.

    4. Cooling Sensation:

    Henna has a cooling effect on the scalp, soothing irritations and reducing dandruff.

    5. Natural Shine:

    Henna enhances the natural shine of your hair, giving it a glossy and healthy appearance.

    ALSO READ: Green tea to smoothies: Eye care has never been healthier!

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 must visit National Parks in India for Tiger sighting mis

    5 must-visit National Parks in India for Tiger sighting

    Craft your own Rosemary Oil in 6 simple steps LMA

    Craft your own Rosemary Oil in 6 simple steps

    5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin vma eai

    5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin

    Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers MSW EAI

    Glowing Skin Beneath Makeup: 7 vital skincare tips for daily wearers

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 iconic moments of Indian Freedom Struggle

    Recent Stories

    5 must visit National Parks in India for Tiger sighting mis

    5 must-visit National Parks in India for Tiger sighting

    Craft your own Rosemary Oil in 6 simple steps LMA

    Craft your own Rosemary Oil in 6 simple steps

    5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin vma eai

    5 magical benefits of Mulethi for your Skin

    Jailer Rajinikanths kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelsons film ADC

    Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

    Spice-up your romance with 7 unique Date night ideas LMA

    Spice-up your romance with 7 unique Date night ideas

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon