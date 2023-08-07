Green tea to smoothies: Eye care has never been healthier!

Discover a refreshing approach to improving your vision with these drinks that are good for your eyes. For bright, clear eyesight, sip on delightful orange juice or indulge in a refreshing blueberry smoothie. by Leona Merlin Antony

Maintaining overall health, especially the health of our priceless eyes requires a balanced diet. Including eye-healthy beverages in our daily routines can help us get the key vitamins and antioxidants we need to maintain ideal eye health in addition to consuming nutrient-rich foods. In addition to being refreshing, the following beverages provide substantial advantages for your eyes:



1. Green Tea

Green tea is a tasty beverage rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and catechins that help shield the eyes from oxidative stress. By eliminating hazardous free radicals, these antioxidants lower the chance of age-related eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a chemical found in green tea, has anti-inflammatory qualities that improve blood flow to the eyes and enhance overall eye health.



2. Blueberry Smoothie

Anthocyanins, potent antioxidants found in abundance in blueberries, can protect against free radicals and inflammation while promoting eye health. Blueberries' health benefits can be increased by blending them with yoghurt or almond milk, which also provides zinc and vitamin E, two nutrients that help eye health. Blueberries' high water content helps keep the eyes well-hydrated, reducing the risk of dry eyes and promoting a comfortable and refreshed feeling.



3. Carrot Juice

Carrot juice is a great way to get a concentrated amount of nutrients that are known to be good for the eyes. Carrot juice, which is high in beta-carotene and the body transforms it into vitamin A, helps to preserve good night vision and avoids dry eyes. Apart from being essential to corneal health, vitamin A may also lower the risk of several eye infections.

4. Orange Juice

Freshly squeezed orange juice is a tasty and healthful beverage that offers a good amount of vitamin C. Collagen formation in the eyes, which promotes the health of the blood vessels and cornea, depends on vitamin C. Orange juice's antioxidants also aid in preventing cataracts and shielding the eyes from harmful UV rays.



5. Amla Juice

Amla juice's vitamin A content strengthens the muscles that help the eyes focus, improving visual clarity and minimizing eye strain. Its antioxidative qualities could contribute to lowering intraocular pressure, which is essential for preventing glaucoma and the related loss of eyesight. In addition to supporting eye health, amla juice also promotes general health by enhancing the immune system, assisting with digestion, and fostering healthy skin, all of which help to increase overall vitality.



6. Tomato Juice

Lycopene, a strong antioxidant with eye-protective qualities, is abundant in tomatoes. For the eyes, tomato juice's carotenoids function as a natural sunscreen. Regular tomato juice drinking may help to regulate intraocular pressure, lowering the risk of glaucoma, a dangerous eye disease that can impair vision. Tomato juice's anti-inflammatory properties can help calm irritated eyes and diminish redness, bringing relief and better visual clarity.

While healthy drinks support eyesight in the long run, it is very much important to take appropriate medical advice and treatment for the betterment of our eye health.

