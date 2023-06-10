Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: Know their health benefits and more

Olive oil lowers LDL (bad cholesterol) and has been consistently proven to be one of the healthiest cooking oils. Monounsaturated fats present in olive oil can also help lower your LDL cholesterol levels. Know more details about the same. - By Amrita Ghosh

In today's health-conscious world, selecting the right cooking oil is crucial for maintaining a balanced diet and overall well-being. Coconut oil and olive oil are often considered the top healthiest oils.

Here's how both coconut oil and olive oil are incredibly beneficial for our health in daily life.

Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil, commonly used in many Indian households, contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a type of saturated fat. MCTs have shown the potential in boosting calorie burning and aiding weight loss. Its higher smoking point makes it suitable for moderate-temperature cooking, and the lauric acid in coconut oil provides antibacterial properties, offering protection against harmful germs.

Research has demonstrated that consuming coconut oil effectively improves levels of HDL (good) cholesterol even more effectively than olive oil. Also, it may help to lower and reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Olive Oil:

Olive oil, on the other hand, has consistently been praised as one of the healthiest cooking oils. Rich in monounsaturated fats, olive oil is known to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, promoting heart health. It also provides valuable nutrients such as Vitamin E, which supports immunity and tissue repair, and Vitamin K, essential for bone health. Moreover, olive oil is a great source of antioxidants, contributing to overall well-being.

Olive oil is the main fat in the Mediterranean diet. Following this diet is associated with lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, depression, and some types of cancers.

The choice between coconut oil and olive oil depends on individual needs. For those focusing on weight management and seeking antibacterial properties, coconut oil may be the preferred choice. However, for individuals prioritizing heart health and a wider range of nutrients, olive oil is the winner. It is important to remember that both oils should be used in moderation due to their high-calorie content.

