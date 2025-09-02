India will witness the year’s second and last lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025. Visible nationwide, it holds spiritual significance, especially as it aligns with the sacred period of Pitru Paksha

India will witness the second and last lunar eclipse of 2025, also known as Chandra Grahan, on September 7. The event will be visible across the entire country and carries deep cultural and spiritual importance in Hindu tradition, especially since it coincides with Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to paying homage to ancestors.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon’s surface. As the Moon is visible across a wide region of the Earth, this eclipse can be observed throughout India, provided the Moon is above the horizon during the phenomenon. Viewers will notice the Moon gradually darkening as it enters the Earth’s shadow.

Regions of Visibility

The eclipse will be visible in major parts of India, including:

North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

Timing of the Eclipse

Date: September 7, 2025

Start: 9:58 PM IST

Maximum Eclipse: Around 11:42 PM IST

End: 1:26 AM IST on September 8, 2025

Total Duration: Approximately 3 hours and 28 minutes

This celestial event is completely safe to watch without protective equipment.

Sutak Kaal Observance

As per the Drik Panchang almanac, the Sutak Kaal—a period of ritual observance—will begin about nine hours before the eclipse, at 12:57 PM IST on September 7. Hindu traditions associate this time with abstinence from cooking, auspicious ceremonies, and religious rituals. Fasting and meditation are encouraged to align with the cosmic energy of the event.

Spiritual and Cultural Significance

The timing of this lunar eclipse makes it particularly significant, as it overlaps with Pitru Paksha. This fortnight is dedicated to remembering and honoring deceased ancestors. Families often perform Shradh rituals during this period, seeking peace and blessings for the departed souls.