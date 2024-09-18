Lunar Eclipse 2024: 7 photography tips for smartphones

Lifestyle
Capturing lunar eclipse with smartphone can be challenging, but with right techniques, you can achieve stunning results. Follow 7 tips to enhance your lunar eclipse photography
A tripod is essential for steady shots during a lunar eclipse. It helps eliminate camera shake, especially in low-light conditions
Manually adjust your smartphone’s camera settings for better exposure. Lower the ISO to reduce noise and use a slower shutter speed to capture more light
Avoid using digital zoom, as it can reduce image quality. Instead, opt for optical zoom if available, or crop the image later to maintain clarity
Ensure your camera is focused on the moon for sharp images. Tap on the screen where the moon is located to lock the focus
To avoid camera shake when taking a photo, use a remote shutter or set the timer function on your phone. This minimizes the chance of movement affecting the image
Shoot in the best lighting conditions possible. Lunar eclipses can vary in brightness, so adjust your exposure settings accordingly
Post-processing can enhance your lunar eclipse images. Use editing apps to adjust brightness, contrast, and sharpness