    Challenging toxic masculinity: Promoting healthy masculinity and breaking harmful gender norms

    The goal of toxic masculinity is to address the negative aspects of conventional masculine stereotypes rather than criticizing individuals or masculinity in general.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 7:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

    Discussions about masculinity have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a focus on the need to demolish toxic masculinity. The term "toxic masculinity" is a societal ideal that discourages men from displaying sensitivity or empathy by elevating aggressive, domineering, and emotionally repressed behavior. These rigid gender norms not only harm men and limit their emotional expression, but they also have harmful effects on women and society. Let's explore the importance of encouraging healthy masculinity and diminishing these toxic gender norms. 

    What is toxic masculinity? 

    Promoting healthy masculinity

    Redefining what it means to be a man in a way that values emotional intelligence, empathy, and respect for people of all genders is essential to promoting healthy masculinity. Men are encouraged by healthy masculinity to be true to who they are without adhering to negative stereotypes. 

    Here are some essential tips to promote healthy masculinity:

    1. It is important to support guys in expressing their feelings without worrying about criticism or mockery. This involves refuting the idea that displaying vulnerability equates to weakness.

    2. The true test of strength is not physical power or emotional ignorance, but rather the capacity for empathy, compassion, and ethical behavior. Vulnerability, emotional resilience, and the guts to confront destructive behaviors are all important aspects of healthy masculinity.

    3. It should be acceptable for men to follow hobbies, professions, and roles that defy gender stereotypes. Men should be encouraged to pursue their interests in caring for others, creating art, or engaging in other stereotypically "feminine" pursuits without feeling guilty about it.

    4. Respect for everyone is a key component of healthy masculinity, regardless of gender. It inspires guys to communicate, listen, and comprehend what their friends, family, and relationships require. Vibrant masculinity opposes harmful practices including harassing, catcalling, and objectifying women.

    5. Thinking back on their ideas and actions related to masculinity might be beneficial for men. Toxic behaviors that may have been engrained due to upbringing, culture, or the media must be identified and eliminated.

