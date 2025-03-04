Bird Flu prevention: Safe cooking tips for chicken and eggs at home

Health authorities, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned people on avian influenza and food safety. Let's see how to cook meat and eggs properly avoiding bird flu.

Chicken and eggs are considered crucial sources of protein and vitamin B12. But concerns about avian influenza (bird flu) are increasing day by day, limiting the consumption of chicken and eggs. While the concerns are important, it is also important to make sure your chicken and eggs are cooked properly.Let's look at the tips and ways to cook chicken and eggs without the risk of bird flu.

Key Principles to Remember:

Heat Destroys the Virus: The virus is sensitive to heat, and cooking meat thoroughly can eliminate it.

Internal Temperature is Essential: Focus on cooking at the correct internal temperature. Do not just look for the appearance of being "cooked."

Prevent Cross-Contamination: Make sure that you clean all the veggies and meat and also use hygienic ingredients to prevent the spread of virus from one to another.

Cooking Chicken:

For chicken curries:

Whatever the recipe you are making with chicken, from a simple chicken curry to tandoori chicken. Make sure that the chicken is cooked properly until it doesn't look pink and the juices run clear in the chicken pieces.

When you are cooking curries, make sure that the chicken simmers for an extended period longer than the regular period. This helps to penetrate the heat to all parts of the meat.

For fried chicken:

Make sure that the chicken is not pink in the middle. Using a cooking thermometer (recommended)

If possible, use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature. It should reach 165°F (74°C) in the thickest part of the chicken, which is the middle part.

Even Cooking:

When using a gas stove, it is important to make sure about the concept of even cooking. Regularly turning and stirring the chicken in your pan helps the chicken cook evenly on all sides.

Cooking Eggs:

Hard-Boiled Eggs:

When you are boiling eggs, make sure that they are cooked until both the yolk and white are firm and hard.

Omelets and Scrambled Eggs:

Cook omelets and scrambled eggs thoroughly, ensuring there are no runny parts in the dish that is uncooked.

Egg Curries:

When you are cooking egg curries, make sure that the eggs simmer in the bowl for a sufficient time.

Important tips to remember:

Avoid Raw Egg Products:

While there are theories that say raw eggs are healthier and have various health benefits.

But with the concerns around bird flu rising, you need to avoid consuming foods that have raw or undercooked eggs, like mayonnaise or desserts.

Wash Hands:

Always make sure you wash your hands with soap and water every time you handle raw meat or eggs.

Clean Surfaces:

Clean all utensils and surfaces that come into contact with raw chicken for healthy food. Make sure you sanitize kitchen surfaces during the process of cooking.

Separate Raw and Cooked Foods:

Prevent cross-contamination by keeping raw poultry and eggs separate from other foods.

