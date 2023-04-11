Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihu 2023: 6 interesting facts about Assamese New Year; also know how Assam’s harvest festival is celebrated

    This year, from 14 April - 16 April, Bohag Bihu will be celebrated, which is extremely popular in Assam. The festival of Bihu is celebrated three times a year. There are several interesting facts that people must not be aware of about the vibrant festival.

    Assamese Bihu is a major cultural celebration in Assam that celebrates the changing seasons. It primarily serves the state's rural culture and civilisation and marks the start of the Assamese New Year and harvest season. 

    All three varieties of Bihu are observed at various times of the year. Rongali or Bohag Bihu is celebrated in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January. People should be aware of various intriguing facts about the vivid Bihu Festival 2018, so keep reading to learn more about this lovely celebration.

    Three varieties of Bihu: Bihu is generally comprised of three distinct festivals: Rangali or Bohag Bihu (April), Kangali or Kati Bihu (October), and Bhogali or Magh Bihu (November). (January). Magh Bihu represents the conclusion of the harvest season, Rongali Bihu marks the start of the Assamese New Year, and Kati Bihu commemorates the harvest season.

    Kongali or Kati Bihu: During this time, Assamese Bodo people burn lights and pray to God for a bountiful farming season.

    Songs and dance during Bihu: Any Bihu celebration is incomplete without melodious folk Bihu Geet (songs) and traditional dance. People during this time get in their best traditional attire and perform the Bihu Naach. The tune of traditional musical instruments, including Toka Xutuli, Baanhi, Dhul and Gogona, add a different kind of flavour in the atmosphere.

    Animal fights during Bhogali Bihu: Various sports are organised during the Bhogali Bihu, which includes buffalo fighting and cock fighting, among others

    Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year: This is the most important of the three Bihus since it commemorates the Assamese New Year.

    Goru Bihu, the first day of Rongali Bihu: Farmers take their animals and cattle to a holy river or pond to bathe them. They then make a mixture of turmeric powder and pulses called as Mah-Haldi, used to treat the cattle. The animals then fondle the twigs of the Makhiyati and Dighalati plants. Harvest celebration in Assam Harvest festival provided the image.

