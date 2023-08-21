Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Berry to chocolate: 6 tasty, healthy popsicles for your kids at home

    Beat the heat with these 6 delightful and easy-to-make popsicle recipes for kids. From fruity explosions to creamy treats, discover fun ways to create homemade icy delights that are both healthy and something your children will love.    

    Berry to chocolate: 6 tasty, healthy homemade popsicles for your kids LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    When the sun is blazing, there's no better way to keep kids refreshed than with homemade popsicles. Crafting these frozen treats at home not only ensures healthier ingredients but also lets you infuse creativity into every bite. Making popsicles at home allows you to customize ingredients to suit your kids' preferences and dietary needs. These recipes offer a chance to involve kids in the kitchen, promoting creativity and healthy eating habits. Here are 6 irresistible popsicle recipes that'll make kids smile with delight:

    1. Berry Pops

    Blend an assortment of berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries with a touch of yoghurt or fruit juice for a colourful and nutritious summer delight.

    2. Creamy Chocolate-Banana Pops

    Create a velvety treat by blending ripe bananas with cocoa powder and a splash of milk. Freeze the mixture to enjoy the perfect blend of creamy and chocolatey goodness.

    3. Tropical Paradise Pops

    Combine pineapple, mango, and coconut water to capture the essence of a tropical paradise in a popsicle. These fruity delights are a hit among kids and adults alike.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cookist Wow (@cookistwow)

    4. Yummy Yogurt Pops

    Layer flavoured yoghurt with slices of fresh fruits like kiwi, strawberries, or peaches for a delightful, wholesome, and visually appealing treat.

    ALSO READ: Love Dark Chocolate? Brownies to Smoothie, 7 dishes to try at home

    5. Watermelon Wonderland Pops

    Puree juicy watermelon and add a squeeze of lime juice for a refreshing and hydrating popsicle that captures the essence of summer in every bite.

    6. Peanut Butter Banana Dream Pops

    Mix peanut butter, ripe bananas, and a hint of honey to create a creamy popsicle that'll satisfy kids' sweet cravings while providing a dose of protein.

    ALSO READ: Indulge guilt-free: Make homemade vegan chocolate in 6 simple steps

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Serums to masks: Here are 6 ways to utilize onion juice for better hair growth LMA

    Serums to masks: Here are 6 ways to utilize onion juice for better hair growth

    Optimize Your Liver Health: 6 essential tips for a strong and vibrant liver MSW EAI

    Optimize Your Liver Health: 6 essential tips for a strong and vibrant liver

    6 creative ways to schedule a study timetable for your toddler LMA

    6 creative ways to schedule a study timetable for your toddler

    Nutritional Power of Cheerios: 7 Health Benefits of including whole grain goodness in your Breakfast Routine MSW EAI

    Nutritional Power of Cheerios: 7 Health Benefits of including whole grain goodness in your Breakfast Routine

    6 effective strategies to manage mood swings during your period LMA

    6 effective strategies to manage mood swings during your period

    Recent Stories

    Serums to masks: Here are 6 ways to utilize onion juice for better hair growth LMA

    Serums to masks: Here are 6 ways to utilize onion juice for better hair growth

    Gadar 2: Dharmendra reacts to fan booking free screening of Sunny Deol's film ADC

    Gadar 2: Dharmendra reacts to fan booking free screening of Sunny Deol's film

    Saudi Arabia is now harnessing Artificial Intelligence to combat desertification

    Saudi Arabia is now harnessing AI to combat desertification

    Karnataka: War of words continue between BJP and Congress

    Karnataka: War of words continue between BJP and Congress

    Oldest Asiatic elephant Bijuli Prasad passes away in Assam gcw

    Oldest Asiatic elephant, Bijuli Prasad, passes away in Assam

    Recent Videos

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon