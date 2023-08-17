Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indulge guilt-free: Make homemade vegan chocolate in 6 simple steps

    Craving vegan chocolate? Discover 6 simple steps to make your own cruelty-free delights at home. From melting to mixing, learn the art of crafting delicious vegan chocolate that's perfect for indulging.    

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    Satisfying your chocolate cravings doesn't have to mean compromising your vegan lifestyle. Crafting delicious vegan chocolate at home is not only easy but also allows you to customize flavours and ingredients to your liking. Here's a simple guide to making your own vegan chocolate treats:

    1. Select Quality Ingredients

    Choose high-quality vegan chocolate chips or cocoa powder as your base. Opt for non-dairy milk, such as almond or coconut milk, and a natural sweetener like maple syrup or agave.

    2. Melt the Chocolate

    Begin by melting the vegan chocolate chips or cocoa powder in a double boiler or microwave, stirring until smooth.

    3. Add Sweeteners

    Gradually incorporate your chosen sweetener into the melted chocolate, adjusting the amount to your desired level of sweetness.

    4. Enhance with Flavors

    Elevate your vegan chocolate with flavours like vanilla extract, almond extract, or even a pinch of sea salt. Mix in these ingredients to infuse your chocolate with depth and complexity.

    5. Texture and Mix-Ins

    For added texture and flavour, stir in chopped nuts, dried fruits, or seeds. These mix-ins provide a delightful contrast to the creamy chocolate.

    6. Set and Enjoy

    Pour the melted chocolate into molds or onto a parchment-lined tray. Place it in the refrigerator to set for a few hours. Once solid, break or cut into pieces and enjoy your homemade vegan chocolate!

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
