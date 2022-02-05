Basant Panchami 2022: Here is why yellow colour is considered auspicious for the festival

Basant Panchami has a special significance in Hinduism. Each year, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month.

Saturday marks the occasion of Basant Panchami, the day when Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. The festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the month of Magh. Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of music, knowledge and art, is worshipped on this day. On Basant Panchami, people always wear yellow-coloured clothes since the colour is considered auspicious to the festival.

Yellow colour has special significance on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Everything on this day, from clothes to flowers, the food that’s prepared to offer Goddess Saraswati, is all in yellow colour.

On the day of Basant Panchami, people get up early in the morning and worship Goddess Saraswati after taking a bath. Later, they offer prasad to the Goddess. On this day, decorate the idol of Goddess Saraswati with yellow cloth and offer yellow flowers.

It is believed that this festival marks the beginning of the spring season, and thus, everything from clothes to food, is in yellow colour.

The main reason for this is that the weather starts getting pleasant from the day of Basant Panchami. New leaves, flowers and buds also start blooming on the trees. And for this reason, the yellow colour has been given importance on this day.

It is said that in the spring season, the mustard crop gets ready for harvest, and the earth turns yellow with yellow flowers. Also, it is believed that the Sun is in Uttarayan on the day of Basant Panchami, meaning that the sun rays make the earth appear golden-yellow in colour. Thus, people wear yellow-coloured clothes on Basant Panchami.

It is said that the yellow colour symbolizes prosperity, energy and light. At the same time, the yellow colour removes stress and keeps the mind active. In addition, it also helps in increasing self-confidence.