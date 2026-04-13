Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the nation on Baisakhi, wishing for prosperity, good health, and new energy. The festival marks the Sikh New Year, the start of the harvest season, and the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh.

Amit Shah's Baisakhi Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Baisakhi, wishing prosperity, good health and renewed energy in their lives. Sharing a post on X, Shah conveyed his wishes and highlighted the spirit of the festival, which is celebrated with enthusiasm across northern India, especially in Punjab. "Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Baisakhi. May this festival of enthusiasm and joy bring prosperity and good health to your life, and may it infuse happiness, peace, and new energy--I offer this wish. Lakh-Lakh Congratulations to all on the sacred festival of Vaisakhi," Shah wrote. सभी को बैसाखी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। उत्साह और हर्षोल्लास का यह पर्व आपके जीवन में समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए एवं सुख, शांति और नई ऊर्जा का संचार हो, यह कामना करता हूँ। ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਦੇ ਪਾਵਨ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ… pic.twitter.com/X1mamIYOr7 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 13, 2026

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Reiterating his festive message, he further added, "May this festival of enthusiasm and happiness bring prosperity and good health to your life, and may it infuse happiness, peace, and new energy--I offer this wish."

Significance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season. The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

The festival is widely celebrated with traditional music, dance, and community gatherings, with devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest season.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, which remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. The massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. (ANI)