Baisakhi 2026 will be held on April 14. According to Drik Panchang, Vaishakhi Sankranti will take place at 09:39 AM, signalling the Sun's transition into Aries.

Baisakhi 2026 Date History Significance: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a major holiday celebrated throughout India, mainly in Punjab. It signals the start of the harvest season and has significant religious importance for both Hindus and Sikhs. This bustling event, on April 14, 2026, is a time for celebration, prayer, and family reunions as people honour their cultural history and religious traditions.

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When is Baisakhi 2026?

In 2026, Baisakhi will be held on April 14. According to the Drik Panchang, Vaishakhi Sankranti will occur at 09:39 a.m., when the Sun enters Aries. This occasion is extremely significant for farmers since it marks the beginning of the new harvest season.

On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, founded the Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. Guru Gobind Singh selected Baisakhi to establish the Khalsa, a group of devoted soldiers dedicated to safeguarding the underprivileged and against oppression.

This was a watershed point in Sikh history because the Guru eliminated caste differences and emphasised the equality of all people.

Baisakhi also celebrates the shift from the age of the Gurus to the eternal direction of the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy text, which is now regarded as the eternal Guru.

Baisakhi 2026: Significance

For farmers, Baisakhi is more than simply the start of a new harvest season; it is also an opportunity to express thanks for the abundant harvests that support their family. The event also represents spiritual rejuvenation, with many Sikhs and Hindus visiting temples and gurdwaras (Sikh places of worship) to pray and receive blessings.

In addition to its agricultural and religious significance, Baisakhi offers an opportunity for people to reflect on Guru Gobind Singh's social and spiritual principles, including equality, justice, and selflessness.

How is Baisakhi celebrated?

Baisakhi celebrations include traditional dances like Bhangra and Gidda, in which people dress up in bright traditional costume, dance to drumbeats, and sing folk songs.

The streets come alive with vivid processions led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), who are accompanied by followers.

The nagar kirtans (religious processions) are accompanied by hymns and prayers, fostering a spiritual mood throughout the community.

In addition to cultural activities, they feast on traditional delicacies such as kadhi, meethe chawal, kesari phirni, and kada prasad, which are made in homes and gurdwaras.

Sikhs celebrate the day with seva (selfless service), with volunteers cooking and serving meals to all guests in an equitable manner.

Baisakhi 2026: Religious Observances

On Baisakhi, many people get up early, take a bath, and pray at their local gurdwara or temple. Special prayers are offered, and langars (community kitchens) provide free meals for those in need. Sikhs mark the day with great reverence, recalling the historic founding of the Khalsa and Guru Gobind Singh's declaration of equality for all. For Hindus, Baisakhi symbolises the start of the Solar New Year, which represents life regeneration and harvest.

Baisakhi serves as a reminder of the Sikh community's rich cultural heritage and spiritual ideals. It's a time for togetherness, meditation, and celebration, as people from all walks of life gather to honour the harvest, their common history, and Guru Gobind Singh's timeless teachings.