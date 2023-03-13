Are you suffering from PCOS? Avoid these 5 food items NOW

Women with Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) should avoid specific foods to control their symptoms. They should instead eat complete, minimally processed meals high in fibre, low in sugar and harmful fats.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that affects 5-10% of reproductive-age women. Women with PCOS frequently have irregular menstrual periods, elevated testosterone levels, and numerous cysts on their ovaries. Women with PCOS may also have weight gain, insulin resistance, and inflammation in addition to these symptoms.

Does PCOS have an impact on fertility?

PCOS can have an impact on fertility. Due to irregular menstrual cycles and hormone abnormalities, women with PCOS may have problems becoming pregnant.

What are the signs and symptoms of PCOS?

PCOS symptoms differ from woman to woman. However, they commonly include irregular menstrual periods, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth, and hair loss.

A balanced diet is one of the most important methods to treat PCOS. Some foods might aggravate PCOS symptoms, while others can assist in alleviating them. These are some foods that PCOS women should avoid.

Processed food

Fast food, frozen meals, and packaged snacks are frequently heavy in sugar, salt, and harmful fats. Artificial flavours and preservatives may also be present, which can lead to inflammation and insulin resistance. Women who have PCOS should avoid these items as much as possible and instead eat whole, minimally processed meals.

Sugary beverages

Sodas, fruit juices, and other sugary drinks can increase blood sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance. Women suffering from PCOS should avoid these beverages in favour of water, herbal tea, or low-sugar alternatives such as coconut water or kombucha.

High-glycemic index foods

Foods with a high glycemic index, such as white bread, pasta, and rice, can also cause blood sugar levels to rise. Women with PCOS should instead choose for whole-grain options that are richer in fibre and can help manage blood sugar levels.

Milk and dairy products

Dairy products, which can promote inflammation and increase insulin resistance, may be sensitive to certain PCOS women. Women with PCOS can try eliminating dairy products to see if it helps their symptoms.

Soy

Soy products include phytoestrogens, which can disrupt hormonal balance in PCOS women. Women with PCOS should avoid soy products such as tofu, soy milk, and soy-based meat replacements.