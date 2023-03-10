Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer

During the summer, cracked heels are a regular occurrence. Yet, by following these guidelines, you can maintain your feet healthy and free of cracks.

You may enjoy the summer without worrying about cracked heels if you care for your feet. Many prefer showing off their feet in open-toed shoes and sandals throughout the summer. Nonetheless, having broken heels may be both unsightly and unpleasant. Here are some methods for preventing and treating cracked heels.

Foot exfoliation

Dead skin cells can build up on your feet, causing them to become rough and dry. It is essential to exfoliate your feet regularly to avoid this. Use a foot scrub or a pumice stone to exfoliate dead skin cells from your heels.

Consume lots of water

Dehydration can result in dry skin and broken heels. As a result, it is essential to consume lots of water to keep your body hydrated.

Avoid walking barefoot

Walking barefoot exposes your feet to dirt and bacteria, perhaps leading to infections and dry skin. As a result, it is critical to wear socks or shoes whenever feasible, particularly in public venues such as swimming pools and locker rooms.

Make use of a foot soak

Bathing your feet in warm water will help soften your heels and simplify exfoliation. For further advantages, add Epsom salt or aromatic oils to the water.

Put on comfy shoes

Wearing uncomfortably tight shoes can strain your heels, causing them to break. As a result, it is critical to wear comfortable shoes that fit correctly. Shoes that are overly tight or have high heels should be avoided since they might cause friction and strain on your heels.

Regularly moisturise your feet

Dry skin is the leading cause of cracked heels. As a result, it is important to maintain your feet moisturised on a regular basis. Before retiring to bed, apply a thick foot lotion or petroleum jelly coating to your heels. This helps to keep moisture in and keeps your heels from getting dry and damaged.