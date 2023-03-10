Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer

    During the summer, cracked heels are a regular occurrence. Yet, by following these guidelines, you can maintain your feet healthy and free of cracks. 

    Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    You may enjoy the summer without worrying about cracked heels if you care for your feet. Many prefer showing off their feet in open-toed shoes and sandals throughout the summer. Nonetheless, having broken heels may be both unsightly and unpleasant. Here are some methods for preventing and treating cracked heels.

    Foot exfoliation
    Dead skin cells can build up on your feet, causing them to become rough and dry. It is essential to exfoliate your feet regularly to avoid this. Use a foot scrub or a pumice stone to exfoliate dead skin cells from your heels.

    Consume lots of water
    Dehydration can result in dry skin and broken heels. As a result, it is essential to consume lots of water to keep your body hydrated.

    Also Read: Healthcare tips: From hydration to digestion, 7 advantages of drinking hot water

    Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer RBA

    Avoid walking barefoot
    Walking barefoot exposes your feet to dirt and bacteria, perhaps leading to infections and dry skin. As a result, it is critical to wear socks or shoes whenever feasible, particularly in public venues such as swimming pools and locker rooms.

    Make use of a foot soak
    Bathing your feet in warm water will help soften your heels and simplify exfoliation. For further advantages, add Epsom salt or aromatic oils to the water.

    Put on comfy shoes
    Wearing uncomfortably tight shoes can strain your heels, causing them to break. As a result, it is critical to wear comfortable shoes that fit correctly. Shoes that are overly tight or have high heels should be avoided since they might cause friction and strain on your heels.

    Skincare tips: 6 ways to keep your heels crack-free and healthy this summer RBA

    Also Read: Skincare tips: Know Malaika Arora's secret ingredient for youthful and flawless skin

    Regularly moisturise your feet
    Dry skin is the leading cause of cracked heels. As a result, it is important to maintain your feet moisturised on a regular basis. Before retiring to bed, apply a thick foot lotion or petroleum jelly coating to your heels. This helps to keep moisture in and keeps your heels from getting dry and damaged.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heat wave 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

    Heat-wave: 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

    Daily Horoscope for March 10 2023 Capricorn Leo Virgo Pisces Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 10, 2023: Be cautious Capricorn; good day for Aquarius, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Suffering from night-time allergies? Can the mattress be the triggering factor? RBA

    Suffering from night-time allergies? Can the mattress be the triggering factor?

    Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    Recent Stories

    Savitribai Phule death anniversary today Remembering the social reformer, educator, poet

    Remembering Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher of India

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    Heat wave 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

    Heat-wave: 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

    Daily Horoscope for March 10 2023 Capricorn Leo Virgo Pisces Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 10, 2023: Be cautious Capricorn; good day for Aquarius, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon