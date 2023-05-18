Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason

    An IUI failure leads to an abortion and can facilitate menstruation. If a woman has a history of failed IUI cycles along with factors such as age and low ovarian reserve, other alternatives, such as IVF, can be considered. 

    May 18, 2023

    Intrauterine insemination, or artificial insemination, is a fertility treatment preferred by couples who cannot conceive naturally and after several attempts. The IUI process involves a semen sample that is washed, processed, and separated from motile and immotile. 

    After the sperm of higher motility is selected, it is placed inside a woman’s uterus during ovulation to facilitate fertilization. This process aims to increase the number of sperm reaching the fallopian tube to increase the chances of fertilization. Here are some inputs from Dr. Y. Swapna, Fertility Consultant from Nova IVF Fertility, Vijayawada that can help.

    The most common reasons for IUI are:
    Low Sperm Count – When the sperm is washed for fertilization, the sperm count should be more than 10 million. If a man cannot achieve this, IUI is usually recommended.

    Decreased Sperm Motility - For a successful IUI, the sperms must be motile to reach the fallopian tube so the total motile sperm count should be at least 10 million after washing the semen.

    Ejaculation Problem – IUI can also be recommended for men who undergo ejaculation dysfunction.

    Hostile Cervical Mucus – A sperm needs to survive for a couple of days within the cervical mucus. If a woman has hostile cervical mucus, the acidic nature and change in the pH level can restrict the sperm’s survival in the cervix.

    What is the reason for IUI failure?
    The success rate of IUI depends on numerous factors, which vary from person to person. Listed below are the possible reasons for unsuccessful IUI-

    Poor Quality Eggs
    Poor egg quality symptoms may be interlinked with chromosomal problems and can also be the prime cause of failed IUI.

    Age factors
    An increase in maternal age results in a decrease in the quality of the egg. Deteriorated egg quality impacts the embryo and its implantation process making this one of the major reasons behind IUI failure.

    The quality of sperm
     If the sperm is of poor quality, fertilization isn’t possible so the process of IUI remains ineffective. 

    Timing
    During ovulation, the egg stays in the fallopian tube for 12-24 hours. If there is no sperm present to fertilize the egg, then the egg will disintegrate. So, the timing behind fertilization should be perfect.

    Endometrial lining
    Another possible reason behind IUI failure could be issued with the endometrial lining- the lining with the uterus, which may result in the fertilized egg not being embedded in the cavity.

    Ovulation
    Ovulation is a critical process for IUI so ovulation problems may impact the success rate of IUI

    Progesterone
    Deficiency in progesterone may also be one of the reasons behind failed IUI 

    Conclusion:  An IUI failure leads to an abortion and can facilitate menstruation. It is advised to consult your doctor for suggestions to achieve the best result. If a woman has a history of failed IUI cycles along with factors such as age and low ovarian reserve, other alternatives, such as IVF, can be considered.

