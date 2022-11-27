Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are your children getting enough Vitamin D? Add these foods to their diet

    One of the most important nutrients for children is Vitamin D which increases their immunity. But many children are not getting enough Vitamin D and this calls for some specific foods to be included in their diet

    Are the children getting enough Vitamin D? Add these foods to their diet!
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Children need to have a balanced diet that includes all nutrients necessary for their health and growth. It is important to instil in them the habit of healthy eating from a very young age. And parents should have a clear idea of what all nutrients the children need without fail. Vitamin D is one such nutrient that cannot be left off the list. Because it helps in the absorption of Calcium which is essential for the growth of bones and teeth.

    Also Read: 5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    Unlike other nutrients, food is not the sole source of Vitamin D. It is produced by the human body in reaction to sun exposure. Not just children but adults too need this vitamin to increase their immunity to prevent diseases, strengthen their bones as they age, and also to manage their body weight.

    A deficiency of Vitamin D is a common problem today, with many people complaining of health issues like weak muscles and pain in the joints. With a few changes in lifestyle and a balanced diet, we can rectify this problem.

    So, what foods should be included in children's diet to ensure that their Vitamin D level is normal?

    Ensure children consume eggs, spinach, mushroom, salmon fish, milk and other dairy products, and orange. These foods will provide Vitamin D in the right quantity, and they will also help with the overall health and growth of children. And do encourage them to play outside and get some sunlight which will also help improve their Vitamin D levels. 

    Also Read: 3 yoga asanas that can help in improving your metabolism and speed up your weight loss journey

    Also Read: Winter is here! Try these delicious, healthy desserts to make your day special

    Also Read: Cheating to Breaking promises: 5 deal-breaker for women in a relationship

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    3 yoga asanas that can help in improving your metabolism and speed up your weight loss journey sur

    3 yoga asanas that can help in improving your metabolism and speed up your weight loss journey

    Numerology Prediction for November 27 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 27 2022 Taurus Gemini Scorpio Leo Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 27, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Gemini, Aquarius

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google most searched celebrity list Johnny Depp takes 2nd position see full list gcw

    Amber Heard tops 2022 Google's most-searched celebrity list; Johnny Depp takes 2nd position

    Recent Stories

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say RBA

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Huge opportunity for India,' says PM Modi on G20 presidency

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon