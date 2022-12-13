Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apples in winters: Here are some health benefits to having them everyday

    Apples have a delicious flavour and are strong in the dietary fibre pectin, which is known to enhance metabolism, preserve heart health, and regulate blood sugar surges.

    "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," they say. And the majority of people agree. Apples are well-known for their great nutritional and health benefits, earning them the moniker "nutritional powerhouse." Apples have a delicious flavour and are abundant in pectin, a dietary fibre renowned for increasing metabolism, supporting heart health, and managing blood sugar increases.

    Apples contain a lot of polyphenols and antioxidants. And their crisp and sweet flavour makes them ideal for a lone snack in between busy days. Today's topic is the health advantages of eating apples in the winter. Scroll down to see them all.

    Obesity prevention
    Apple pectin extraction aids in regulating gut microbiota or beneficial gut microorganisms. This also aids in the prevention of obesity and other inflammatory diseases.

    Enhances Digestion
    Apples include the fibre pectin, which has several advantages. Soluble fibre is great for digestion. It absorbs water from the intestines and converts it into a gel. This slows digestion and encourages stool passage. It also includes malic acid, which is beneficial to digestion.

    Nutritional Advantages
    A 100 g apple has 51 kcal/215 KJ, 0.5g fat, 0.6g protein, 2.5g fibre, 11.6g carbs, 100 mg potassium, and 6 mg vitamin C.

    Reduces Cholesterol
    Pectin, a natural fibre, is extremely beneficial for decreasing cholesterol. According to research published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, ingesting just 75g of dried apple can help lower cholesterol levels, particularly in postmenopausal women.

    Defend against Diabetes
    Apples have a low glycemic index due to their high fibre content, which, along with their high flavonoid content, promotes insulin sensitivity, weight management, and diabetes prevention.

    Prevent cardiovascular illness
    High in polyphenols, a beneficial plant ingredient mostly consists of a flavonoid called quercetin. Its high level also helps to lower the chances of several chronic and cardiac ailments.

