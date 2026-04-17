Considered highly auspicious in scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya is ideal for making purchases. Buying items based on your zodiac sign is believed to attract good luck, prosperity, and happiness into your home.

This time, there's a bit of confusion about the date. Due to differences in the astrological calendar, the festival will be celebrated over two days: April 19th and 20th, according to Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Nalin Sharma, the 'Tritiya' lunar day, will be active throughout April 19th. This makes it the best day for all auspicious activities, including shopping and rituals. He adds that if you buy things based on your zodiac sign on this day, it can bring lasting happiness and good fortune. Here’s a breakdown of what to buy on Akshaya Tritiya based on your zodiac sign...

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What should Aries people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The ruling planet for this sign is Mars (Mangaldev). People with this zodiac sign can buy a coral gemstone. Investing in silver is also a great option that could bring them prosperity and happiness.

What should Taurus people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

Venus is the ruling planet for Taurus. On this day, they can buy gold, silver, or any other expensive metal. Purchasing luxury items to decorate the house will also prove to be beneficial.

What should Gemini people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The ruler of this sign is Mercury (Budhdev), who is known to grant prosperity. Geminis should buy an emerald gemstone and wear it after consulting a qualified astrologer. It's also a good day to close a new business deal.

What should Cancer people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The Moon (Chandrama) rules this sign. People of this sign should buy a Shree Yantra on Akha Teej (another name for Akshaya Tritiya). After performing a small prayer, they should keep it in their locker. This can create opportunities for financial gain and ensure happiness.

What should Leo people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The Sun (Suryadev) is the lord of this sign. Leos should buy copper utensils or a showpiece on this day. Investing in gold will also be very auspicious for them.

What should Virgo people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

Mercury (Budhdev) is the ruler of this sign. If Virgos invest in the stock market on Akha Teej, they might get good returns in the future. This day is considered very favourable for investments.

What should Libra people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The ruling planet for Libra is Venus (Shukradev). If they buy electronic items like a TV or a fridge on this auspicious occasion, these items will remain useful for a long time. Buying gold is also a good idea.

What should Scorpio people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

Mars (Mangaldev), the commander of the planets, rules this sign. If Scorpios invest in real estate—like a flat, plot, shop, or house—they could see their investment multiply in the future.

What should Sagittarius people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The ruler of this sign is Jupiter (Devguru Brihaspati), the guru of the gods. It would be auspicious for people of this sign to buy gold or another valuable metal. They can also invest in any area they prefer.

What should Capricorn people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

Saturn (Shanidev) is the lord of this sign. They can invest in commodities like iron, oil, petrol, or diesel. Doing so could lead to a significant increase in their capital.

What should Aquarius people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

Saturn (Shanidev) also rules this sign. They can purchase silver jewellery on Akha Teej. The day is also auspicious for buying a vehicle. Investing in an automobile company could also be a good move.

What should Pisces people buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

The ruler of this sign is Jupiter (Devguru Brihaspati). People with this sign can buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils, or other essential household items. This will help maintain happiness in their lives.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should treat this information as general guidance only.