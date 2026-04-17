For Akshaya Tritiya, PhonePe offers 99.99% pure 24K Digital Gold from trusted partners like MMTC-PAMP and SafeGold. Users can buy, start SIPs from Rs. 10, use various payment modes, and sell anytime with money credited to their bank account.

This Akshaya Triritya, PhonePe enables users to embrace the tradition of buying gold with its seamless, secure, and transparent Digital Gold offering. Users can purchase 99.99% purity-certified 24K Digital Gold on the PhonePe platform, from leading and trusted players in the digital gold space such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold and Caratlane.

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Flexible Purchase and Payment Options

For added convenience, users can even choose to pay through multiple modes of payment such as UPI, UPI Lite, credit & debit cards, wallet and gift cards. According to the company, apart from one time purchase, PhonePe also empowers users to purchase Gold digitally via Daily or Monthly SIPs and helps customers save long term systematically. Customers also have the flexibility to save any amount (starting as low as Rs. 10) and sell their gold holdings anytime, with the money credited to their bank accounts.

Millions of customers across India have bought high purity 24K gold on the PhonePe platform.

How to purchase 24k Digital Gold on PhonePe

Here is a step-by-step guide to purchase 24k Digital Gold on PhonePe: Step 1: Open the PhonePe app, scroll down to Gold & Silver and tap on "More" Step 2: Tap on "Buy Gold" Step 3 : Enter the value you want to buy and click on "Proceed" Step 4: Tap Proceed to Pay (kindly ensure to do so before the 5 minute timer on your screen runs out). Step 5: Choose your mode of payment and click on Pay

About PhonePe

According to company information, PhonePe Limited (Formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company that builds digital platforms for Payments, Digital Distribution Services and Financial Services. Headquartered in India, the PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016. As of September 30, 2025, PhonePe has over 65 Crore registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 4.7 Crore merchants. PhonePe's products and services include Consumer Payments (including Digital Distribution Services), Merchant Payments, Lending and Insurance Distribution services, and New Platforms, which comprise Share.Market (stock broking and mutual funds distribution platform), and Indus Appstore (Android-based mobile app marketplace). (ANI)