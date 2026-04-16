Akshaya Tritiya remains a key event for jewellery buys, but digital platforms are changing how people shop. Consumers are exploring traditional gold and silver alongside modern options like lightweight jewellery and lab-grown diamonds via e-commerce.

Akshaya Tritiya continues to remain one of the most significant occasions for jewellery purchases in India, with gold and silver retaining their traditional importance as preferred investment options, this year it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19.

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Changing Consumer Habits and Digital Influence

This year, changing consumer preferences and the growing role of digital platforms are influencing how people shop. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon are witnessing rising interest in both traditional and modern jewellery categories, reflecting a shift in buying behaviour.

Buyers are increasingly exploring a mix of gold coins and contemporary options such as lightweight jewellery and lab-grown diamond pieces.

Industry trends also point to the growing use of technology in the decision-making process. Features such as virtual try-on and digital ring sizing are enabling customers to evaluate products remotely, while price tracking tools are helping them make more informed purchases.

Evolving Trends Across Jewellery Segments

Bridal Segment Sees Strong Demand

In the bridal segment, demand remains strong for elaborate gold jewellery that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements.

Gifting Patterns Evolve

At the same time, gifting patterns are gradually evolving, with consumers opting for silver jewellery and diamond pieces alongside conventional gold purchases.

Rise of Everyday Jewellery

Everyday jewellery is also gaining traction, particularly among working professionals who prefer minimal and versatile designs suitable for both office and casual settings.

Bold Pieces for Special Occasions

For special occasions such as anniversaries and celebrations, there is a rising preference for bold and statement pieces, including designer earrings and pendants.

Overall, while tradition continues to drive purchases during Akshaya Tritiya, evolving lifestyles and the use of digital tools are reshaping jewellery buying trends across segments.