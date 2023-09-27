Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India new uniform: Manish Malhotra to design new and modern outfits

    Air India, now owned by Tata Sons, may replace traditional sarees with modern uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra for its female flight attendants. Options include chudidars for women and suits for men, aligning with the evolving aviation sector. The new look is expected to be unveiled with the arrival of Airbus A350 aircraft in October or November.

    Air India new uniform: Manish Malhotra to design new and modern outfits
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Air India, now under Tata Sons' ownership, is considering changing the traditional sarees worn by its flight attendants to more modern uniforms. This move is in line with the evolving aviation sector. The airline may introduce new uniforms for its female crew, breaking a six-decade tradition of sarees. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is reportedly designing these new uniforms, although no official information has been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement.

    Options being explored include chudidars for female staff and suits for male staff. Traditional sarees are expected to be completely phased out. The new uniforms are likely to feature Air India's signature deep red and gold colours. After the merger with Air India is finalized, Vistara Airlines may also adopt this uniform.

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson mentioned that the airline's new look will be revealed when the new Airbus A350 aircraft arrives, expected in October or November. However, no official confirmation from Air India staff regarding this change has been provided.

    Maharaja gets a makeover! Air India unveils new logo

    The tradition of sarees for Air India women crew was introduced by JRD Tata in 1962, replacing skirts, jackets, and hats. Binny Mills initially supplied these sarees, and today, Air India flight attendants can choose between a traditional saree or a tunic with matching trousers.

    As part of its transition under Tata Group ownership, Air India is set to introduce new uniforms for its crew members, possibly coinciding with the induction of its first wide-body A350 aircraft later this year. The airline recently placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, marking a significant step in its transformation.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 4:42 PM IST
