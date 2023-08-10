Maharaja gets a makeover! Air India unveils new logo

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveiled the new Air India logo with bold red, golden, and purple colours saying that it represents the airline's bold vision of its future. Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023.

Air India has introduced a fresh brand identity and unveiled a new aircraft livery as part of its ambitious fleet transformation plan, involving the historic acquisition of 470 new aircraft through a multi-billion-dollar deal. Under the ownership of the Tata group, the airline has revealed its new logo, 'The Vista,' which symbolizes the dynamic spirit of a modern India and signifies a crucial milestone in its transformative journey known as Vihaan.AI.

Inspired by the peak of a gold window frame, the logo embodies the concepts of boundless potential, progressiveness, and the airline's bold and forward-looking perspective.

Travellers will encounter the new logo by the end of this year, coinciding with the inclusion of Air India's first Airbus A350 into its aircraft fleet. The aircraft livery showcases a palette comprising deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, along with a chakra-inspired pattern. Although the iconic 'Maharaja' emblem, central to Air India's identity, remains, it has undergone a refreshed transformation.

Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, emphasizes that the revamped brand echoes their ambition to establish Air India as a top-tier global airline, serving passengers across the world, and representing a proud and contemporary India on the global stage. Wilson highlights that the new Air India seamlessly blends boldness, confidence, vibrancy, and warmth while staying deeply connected to the rich history and traditions that exemplify Indian hospitality.

The airline has entered into purchase agreements for a remarkable 470 new aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing, amounting to a substantial $70 billion deal. Initial deliveries are scheduled to commence in November. This significant agreement was formalized in June during the Paris Air Show and encompasses a diverse array of aircraft, including A350-1000, A350-900, Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, Airbus A320neo, Airbus A321neo, and Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The revamped logo and aircraft livery aptly reflect the ongoing transformations within Air India. The airline's fleet is currently undergoing a remarkable evolution, with plans to lease and acquire 20 widebody aircraft this year. Additionally, Air India is embarking on a $400 million program to comprehensively refurbish the interiors of its existing fleet of 43 widebody aircraft, set to commence in mid-2024.

As part of its comprehensive changes, Air India is launching a new website and mobile app, designed to deliver an enhanced web experience with innovative digital tools and features. Furthermore, the airline is making substantial investments to construct entirely new lounges at Delhi and New York JFK airports.

Air India's transformation also extends to its workforce, with the recruitment of over 5,000 new employees, including 3,200 cabin crew and nearly 1,000 cockpit crew. The airline is on a transformative five-year roadmap under Vihaan.AI, with the aim of becoming a world-class airline that seamlessly fuses modernity with its esteemed traditions.