Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    Air India Express will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram from October 29 bringing relief to expatriates of Kerala.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a piece of good news for the expatriates, Air India Express will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram from October 29. This will provide relief to air travel difficulties experienced by expatriates in Kerala.

    Services between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram and back will run four days a week, and ticket sales have already begun. Doha to Thiruvananthapuram services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, whilst Thiruvananthapuram to Doha services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. In the winter schedule of Air India Express, the new non-stop service has been announced.

    People from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts, as well as those from the southern reaches of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, as well as those from Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, who have long struggled with transport problems, will benefit from Air India Express' direct services.

    Currently, Air India Express travels between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram via Kozhikode. Although Qatar Airways offers direct flights from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram, the average expat must take a connection since they cannot afford the cost of the direct journey.

    Earlier, the Kerala government had stated that it is preparing to start a passenger ship service between the coast of the southern state and the Gulf nations in order to offer affordable travel for Kerala expatriates in the Middle East who currently need to pay exorbitant airline fees for visiting their home.

    According to state Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, the government has created a strategy to launch a passenger ship service between Kerala and the Gulf. The minister claimed that during the holiday season, airline companies charge excessive fees to regular expatriates. 
     

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
