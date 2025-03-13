Mental health: 7 reliable Yoga poses to increased productivity and clarity

Yoga offers a natural and effective way to elevate focus and reduce stress and boost overall well-being. By including these seven yoga poses in your daily yoga routine, you can improve productivity and mental clarity. 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Mountain Pose is a basic yoga pose that promotes grounding and stability in your body. It helps to improve posture and balance, making you feel centered and focused on your body, which will improve your focus on things around you.

How to do it: Stand with your feet together, arms at your sides. Distribute your weight evenly across both feet with a significant distance. Stretch your spine and lift your chest. Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 1-2 minutes according to your comfort, and you can increase it day by day. 

article_image2

2. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward-Facing Dog is a rejuvenating pose that stretches the entire body to give you a sense of relaxation, and it also increases blood flow to the brain and reduces stress.

How to do it: Start on your hands and knees. Lift your hips up and back, forming an inverted V shape. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your feet hip-width apart. Hold the pose for 1-2 minutes, breathing deeply and concentrating on your breathing.


article_image3

3. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's Pose is a relaxing pose that calms your mind and relieves stress and tension in the body. It provides a moment of relaxation and mental clarity, which improves your productivity.

How to do it: Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels and stretch your arms forward, resting your forehead on the mat. Hold the pose for 1-2 minutes, breathing deeply.

article_image4

4. Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

Tree Pose is said to teach you balance, focus, and concentration. It enhances mental stability and clarity, making it an excellent pose for boosting productivity and mental clarity, as it offers relaxation to your mind.

How to do it: Stand on one leg and place the sole of your other foot on your inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee). Bring your hands together in a prayer position at your chest. Hold the pose for 1-2 minutes, then switch legs.

article_image5

5. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Warrior II is a powerful pose that builds strength, stability, and endurance in your body, teaching you the way to stay stable and balanced. It elevates your focus and determination, helping you stay productive throughout the day without mental blocks.

How to do it: Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot out and your left foot slightly in. Bend your right knee and extend your arms parallel to the floor. Gaze over your right hand. Hold the pose for 1-2 minutes, then switch sides.

article_image6

6. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge Pose is a stretch that opens the chest, stretches the spine, and invigorates the body. It promotes mental clarity and reduces stress with its relaxing stretch.

How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, keeping your shoulders and arms on the floor. Hold the pose for 1-2 minutes, breathing deeply.

article_image7

7. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Seated Forward Bend is a relaxing pose that promotes calmness, and it stretches the back and legs while promoting relaxation and mental clarity.

How to do it: Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you. Reach forward and grasp your feet or ankles, keeping your back straight. Hold the pose for 1-2 minutes, breathing deeply.

article_image8

In today's fast-paced world, mental health has become a crucial part of everyone's well-being. There are many ways to handle mental health; one such reliable way to deal with mental health is yoga. 7 yoga poses in your daily yoga routine, you can improve productivity and mental clarity. 
 

