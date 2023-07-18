Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally

    Reducing cholesterol levels naturally is essential for maintaining heart health and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Lifestyle changes take time to show significant results, so be patient and consistent in implementing these healthy habits.
     

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Reducing cholesterol levels naturally is a proactive approach to maintaining heart health and preventing cardiovascular diseases. High cholesterol, especially LDL (bad) cholesterol, can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. By adopting a healthy lifestyle and making dietary adjustments, it's possible to lower cholesterol levels without medication.

    A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, regular physical activity, and weight management can positively impact cholesterol levels. Simple lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking and managing stress, can further support the effort to reduce cholesterol levels naturally and improve overall cardiovascular well-being.

    Also Read: 5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally RBA EAI

    ​​​​​​​Here are some effective ways to lower cholesterol levels without medication:

    • Adopt a Healthy Diet: Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Reduce saturated and trans fats, found in red meat, full-fat dairy, and processed foods. Instead, opt for healthier fats like those found in nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil.
    • Increase Soluble Fiber Intake: Soluble fiber helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Include sources of soluble fiber in your diet, such as oats, barley, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.
    • Exercise Regularly: Engage in regular physical activity, such as brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling. Exercise helps increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels and improves overall cardiovascular health.
    • Maintain a Healthy Weight: Losing excess weight can positively impact cholesterol levels. Aim for a balanced and sustainable weight loss plan through a combination of diet and exercise.
    • Limit Alcohol Consumption: Moderate alcohol consumption may have some cardiovascular benefits, but excessive drinking can raise cholesterol levels and contribute to other health issues.

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally RBA EAI

    • Quit Smoking: Smoking not only lowers HDL cholesterol but also damages blood vessels, leading to a higher risk of heart diseases. Quitting smoking is crucial for heart health.
    • Manage Stress: Chronic stress can influence cholesterol levels. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy.
    • Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Incorporate foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines), flaxseeds, and chia seeds, which can help lower triglyceride levels and improve overall heart health.
    • Green Tea: Drinking green tea regularly may have a modest effect on reducing LDL cholesterol levels.

    Also Read: 5 Health Benefits of Digestive Biscuits on Diabetic patients

     If you have cholesterol levels concerns, consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bhawan Palace: 9 things you can do when in Jodhpur, Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bawan Palace: 9 things you can do when in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History ATG EAI

    Nelson Mandela International Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, History

    Daily Horoscope for July 18 2023 Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Aries Gemini Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 18, 2023: Difficult day in Virgo; good day for Taurus, Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for July 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday

    Recent Stories

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised vkp

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised

    Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary' MSW

    Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary'

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt self-mocks herself while promoting film at Vadodara ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt self-mocks herself while promoting film at Vadodara

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series vma

    'The Trial': Kajol's steamy kissing scene goes viral; actress broke 29-year-old 'no kiss' rule for series

    Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe vma

    Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon